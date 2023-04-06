Nintendo Japan’s official website announced on the 3rd that a new company, Nintendo Systems, was formed in April with the program developer DeNA. The plan was first made public in November last year. Nintendo Systems was established to help strengthen Nintendo’s business while creating more value-added services.

According to Nintendo’s official website, Nintendo Systems is led by a team of Nintendo and DeNA engineers, and Tetsuya Sasaki, who joined Nintendo in 1995, serves as the president, delivering Nintendo entertainment content to consumers more easily. The cooperation between Nintendo and DeNA began in 2015 and has been in the past 8 years. In “Super Mario Run”, “Mario Kart Tour”, “Pokémon Masters” (Pokémon Masters) ) and games like Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

With the rapid development of Internet technology, Nintendo Systems will build on the years of cooperation and mutual trust between the two companies, using each other’s technical knowledge to benefit the world‘s innovation. The announcement didn’t mention any games or software, and Nintendo Systems didn’t say what projects it’s working on.

(This article is reproduced with the authorization of Unwire HK; source of the first image: shutterstock)