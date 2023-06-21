Home » Nintendo released “Super Mario Bros. Surprise”, classic side-scrolling gameplay with new-generation modules | 4Gamers
Technology

Nintendo released “Super Mario Bros. Surprise”, classic side-scrolling gameplay with new-generation modules | 4Gamers

by admin
Nintendo released “Super Mario Bros. Surprise”, classic side-scrolling gameplay with new-generation modules | 4Gamers

On Nintendo Direct today (21), Nintendo unveiled the latest work of its signature character Mario, “Super Mario Bros. Surprise” (スーパーマリオブラザーズワンダー).

This game is based on the classic 2D horizontal scrolling gameplay, but it is played with scenes, characters and richer actions created with today’s 3D technology. In today’s trailer, you can see Mario turning into an elephant, local multiplayer connection, and Daisy becoming an operable character.

By the way, there are talking flowers.

As the name suggests, it seems that the mechanism of the game revolves around a blue Wonder Flower. After obtaining it, it will cause a big change in the entire scene. Even the water pipes will be distorted, and even the Mario operated by the player will become different look.

“Super Mario Bros. Surprise” is expected to be exclusively released on Switch on October 20, 2023.

See also  Get out! Enter "Katami Soul" in Google to turn the web page into a huge block ball, and the little prince of "Katami Soul" captures the browser | 4Gamers

You may also like

5G has never stopped. It is Italy that...

return! The sequel of “Detective Pikachu” was released,...

Sony WH-1000XM5 in the test: The best over-ears?

The lost time of digital and eternal love

VLC: New vulnerability! several vulnerabilities

Final Fantasy XVI, the proof: lights and shadows...

proPellets Austria & leading Upper Austrian companies are...

RTX 40 Laptop Cooling with Different Ratings Gaming...

Best gaming PC for 600 euros [2023]

Final Fantasy XVI, the proof: lights and shadows...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy