Nintendo released “Super Mario Bros. Surprise”, classic side-scrolling gameplay with new-generation modules | 4Gamers

On Nintendo Direct today (21), Nintendo unveiled the latest work of its signature character Mario, “Super Mario Bros. Surprise” (スーパーマリオブラザーズワンダー).

This game is based on the classic 2D horizontal scrolling gameplay, but it is played with scenes, characters and richer actions created with today’s 3D technology. In today’s trailer, you can see Mario turning into an elephant, local multiplayer connection, and Daisy becoming an operable character.

By the way, there are talking flowers.

As the name suggests, it seems that the mechanism of the game revolves around a blue Wonder Flower. After obtaining it, it will cause a big change in the entire scene. Even the water pipes will be distorted, and even the Mario operated by the player will become different look.

“Super Mario Bros. Surprise” is expected to be exclusively released on Switch on October 20, 2023.

