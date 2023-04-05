Nintendo Switch has been unable to solve the problem of Joy-Con drifting since it was released. Many users find that Joy-Con will operate uncontrollably in the game. Even if you don’t touch the Joy-Con, the game will move. There are many DIYs on the Internet. Some consumers have filed lawsuits against Nintendo for repairs.

Recently, Nintendo’s UK official website shows that if there is obvious Joy-Con drift, it can be repaired for free, even if it exceeds the warranty period. As early as 2019, Nintendo announced that North American customers can maintain for free for life. Currently, it is free in North America, Europe, and Latin America. Repair Joy-Con drift issue.

Even though Nintendo announced free maintenance, some people still criticize Nintendo for really solving the Joy-Con drift problem instead of requiring players to send it for repairs. However, since the Switch was launched five years ago, Nintendo has not solved the drift problem.

Unfortunately, there is no free repair service in any Asian region, you can only pay for repairs, or try some “remedies” yourself.

