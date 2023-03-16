Home Technology Nintendo reveals Switch 2: will give players new surprises and new ways to play | XFastest News
by admin
Roughly speaking, it has been 7 years since the launch of the Nintendo Switch.Although Nintendo updated the Switch OLED, Switch Lite, etc. during the period, they are not considered real replacement products.

In a media exchange a few days ago, Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo of America, was asked how to see the next generation of products.

Doug Bowser admits that he can’t reveal too much and needs to be cautious. Doug Bowser: What we have been paying attention to is how to surprise and delight players, and how to introduce new and unique gameplay.

When it comes to this, many people think of Wii and Wii U. After the Wii had a great success because of the motion-sensing gameplay, the Wii U suddenly returned to the GamePad tablet form. Although Wii U proved to be a failed product in the end, it is enough to show Nintendo’s creativity in insisting on getting out of the comfort zone and bringing freshness to players.

Judging from the current breaking news, Switch 2 or Super Switch is expected to have some hardware and gameplay upgrades, including support for 4K TV output.

For the current Switch, Doug Bowser believes that the game has a lot of content, and still maintains confidence in its vitality. But I am afraid that “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” released on May 12 will be the last masterpiece of this platform.

