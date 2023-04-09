“Super Mario Bros. The Movie” has been released in Hong Kong and the United States. For friends who like Mario, Luigi and other characters in the Twin Brothers game, I believe they are already looking forward to the movie, and even watched it first. However, when Nintendo’s ace game designer Shigeru Miyamoto was interviewed by foreign media, he announced a bad news about Mario, that is, mobile phones will not be the main experience platform for Mario games in the future.

Shigeru Miyamoto said that Nintendo’s future development direction is to focus on the game experience that integrates hardware and software, and the intuitive control is a key part that affects the quality of the game experience. When the brand explored the opportunity to make a Mario game for mobile, it was a challenge to determine what the game should be, so this is the reason why Super Mario Run was made before, so that the game experience that Nintendo had to use to enjoy the hardware can be translated to the smartphone. middle.

However, there is a big gap between Nintendo’s revenue from mobile games and hardware such as Wii U and Switch. For example, Super Mario Run earned US$60 million in its first year, and Mario Kart Tour has earned US$300 million so far. The Wii U and Switch versions of Mario Kart 8 brought in a total of US$3 billion in gross revenue. Therefore, Shigeru Miyamoto said that the mobile phone is not the future Mario game experience platform, and there is indeed a reason.

