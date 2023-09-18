Nintendo Switch 2: Rumored Specifications of Customized SoC Revealed, T239 Design Compared to Cancelled T234

Nintendo finalizes SoC for upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, cancels previous version

Reports have confirmed that Nintendo has chosen the System on Chip (SoC) for their highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2. The finalized SoC, known as T239, will be manufactured by Samsung using the 8nm process. The T239 is a customized version of Nvidia’s Orin and boasts impressive features such as the Arm Cortex-A78 core for the CPU, and the Ampere architecture for the GPU, which supports ray tracing and DLSS technology.

Recent leaks from online users have provided specific details about the T239. According to these leaks, the T239 will have 8 Cortex-A78 cores for the CPU and 1280 CUDA cores for the GPU. This is a significant reduction compared to the cancelled T234, which had 12 Cortex-A78 cores and 2048 CUDA cores. The decrease in size is primarily due to power consumption considerations. The inclusion of DLSS technology in the T239 will also alleviate some of the performance limitations in game development.

It is important to note that the customized SoC used in the Nintendo Switch 2 differs from Nvidia’s Orin in certain aspects. The T239 is based on a single Graphics Processing Cluster (GPC) with 10 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM). This structure is similar to Nvidia’s GA106 GPU. In contrast, the Orin uses two GPCs with 8 SMs. Furthermore, the T239’s 8 Cortex-A78 cores are clustered together, sharing an 8MB L3 cache, while the Orin utilizes three clusters, each with 4 cores and a shared 2MB L3 cache.

There has been some speculation regarding the manufacturing process for the T239. While some rumors suggested the use of a 5nm process, online users have claimed that the T239 will actually be manufactured using Samsung’s 7LPH process. This process is an improved version of the 8nm process and bears similarities to the customized 4N process offered by TSMC for Nvidia.

As Nintendo finalizes the SoC for the Nintendo Switch 2, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this highly anticipated gaming console. The T239’s impressive specifications, including the utilization of DLSS technology and support for ray tracing, indicate that the Nintendo Switch 2 will deliver an immersive gaming experience. Gamers can look forward to the console’s launch in the near future.

