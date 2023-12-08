Nintendo Switch™ “Chocolate Love” Release Date Announcement | NOVA Information Center

HuneX Co., Ltd. has announced the release of the sweet love adventure game “Chocolate Love” on Nintendo Switch. The game, originally titled “Chocolate Sweet Love,” is set to be released on March 28, 2024, and will feature additional bonus illustrations and a more substantial system aspect.

The game follows the story of a boy who encounters a group of orc girls working at “Setaria Cafe,” each hiding their true identities as beastmen. As the protagonist becomes involved with the secret of the beastmen, players will experience a heartwarming and romantic tale set in the autumn.

“Chocolate Sweet Love” offers support for multiple languages, including Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. The game also allows players to save their favorite sounds at any time using the convenient operating systems.

The character lineup includes Chieri Yukimura, played by Fujisaki Usa, and Amamiya Mikuri, voiced by Shinamon Yatsuhashi. Other characters featured in the game are Nana Maiba and Reika Misono, each depicted with unique personalities and characteristics.

The game is classified as a text adventure within the “My Favorite Ear ADV” category and will be available on the Nintendo Switch platform. More information about the game, including the official website and additional details, can be found on the company’s website.

“Chocolate Sweet Love” is poised to offer players an immersive and engaging experience filled with love and heartwarming encounters. Stay tuned for its release on March 28, 2024.

