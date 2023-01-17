Home Technology Nintendo Switch has become the best-selling console in France – Gamereactor
Technology

Nintendo Switch has become the best-selling console in France – Gamereactor

by admin
Nintendo Switch has become the best-selling console in France – Gamereactor

The Nintendo Switch continues to sell everywhere in the market. The hybrid console is currently the fourth best-selling console of all time, trailing only the record set by the PlayStation 4 late last year.

But in the spirit of the record, the Switch has now reportedly surpassed the Nintendo Wii as the best-selling console in France. It’s another monster year for the system in the country, as it’s said that one in every two consoles sold in the country in 2022 will be a Switch, with 987,000 shifted in France alone.

This brings the Switch to 7.1 million sales in France, which means it has broken the Wii’s sales record of 6.3 million.

As for what’s next for the Switch in France, it will focus on the Nintendo DS, the country’s best-selling system of all time with 10.6 million units sold. The DS will also be one of the next consoles worldwide, and the Switch will need to catch up, as it has knocked the PS4 off its all-time fourth place throne.

Thanks, VGC.

See also  MacBook shortcut teaching | Beginners need to learn more! 9 practical operation functions are more convenient to use quickly

You may also like

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2...

Nick Cave: ChatGPT will never write a great...

PS Plus Announces January Subscription Game Catalog Lineup...

Nick Cave: ChatGPT will never write a great...

The “Coffee Talk” team’s new work “Whispering Mountain...

The battle on the phone of the poor...

Acend Club is leaving Halo Esports – Halo...

The battle on the phone of the poor...

Check out the buffs and nerfs in the...

[Original God]Zhaozai Eternal Tribulation Dragon Beast 🍀▸Single-player uninjured...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy