The Nintendo Switch continues to sell everywhere in the market. The hybrid console is currently the fourth best-selling console of all time, trailing only the record set by the PlayStation 4 late last year.

But in the spirit of the record, the Switch has now reportedly surpassed the Nintendo Wii as the best-selling console in France. It’s another monster year for the system in the country, as it’s said that one in every two consoles sold in the country in 2022 will be a Switch, with 987,000 shifted in France alone.

This brings the Switch to 7.1 million sales in France, which means it has broken the Wii’s sales record of 6.3 million.

As for what’s next for the Switch in France, it will focus on the Nintendo DS, the country’s best-selling system of all time with 10.6 million units sold. The DS will also be one of the next consoles worldwide, and the Switch will need to catch up, as it has knocked the PS4 off its all-time fourth place throne.

Thanks, VGC.