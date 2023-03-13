With the development of video game technology, many VR games are now appearing in order to improve the game experience of players. Recently, the Nintendo Switch launched a new somatosensory game “Paper がない!” “(Chinese translation: no toilet paper!), players need to use the “roll of toilet paper” to play this game. After the game screen was exposed, many people wanted to challenge and pass the level immediately!

Nintendo Switch launches a new somatosensory game, you must use a roll of toilet paper to play!

Nintendo recently launched a new game “Paper がない!” “, the main task of the players is to rescue the protagonist who is trapped in the toilet because there is no toilet paper. Fix two toilet papers in the roll of toilet paper roll, and move left and right on the board, and then you can complete the task of breaking through the level like playing the electric current rush stick. And this game has another highlight, that is, it is very cheap. The price of this game is only 600 yen (equivalent to about 134 Taiwan dollars), and friends who are interested may wish to challenge it!

▼ 《There is no paper! 》A game screen.

FAQ about Nintendo Switch

Q: Nintendo Switch’s new game No Toilet Paper! “What is the selling price?

A: 600 yen.

Q: Nintendo Switch’s new game No Toilet Paper! “How to play?

A: Place the Joy-Con on the Switch in the roll of toilet paper and fix it with 2 pieces of toilet paper, and move it left and right on the board, and then you can complete the mission like playing with the electric stick.

Q: How much is the official price of Nintendo Switch?

A: The official price of the OLED version of Switch is 10480 yuanwhile the official suggested price of the old model is 9780 yuan.