Nintendo just made two big announcements about the next-gen Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, set to launch on November 18. The first is an amazing trailer where we get to see a bunch of locations, characters and new Pokémon, the second is a demo, and there’s another trailer, a limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet superior.

This new Switch OLED model is more colorful than the special edition of Splatoon 3 that’s been on sale for a few days, and features the Pardia region’s grape and orange team shields at Joy-cons. Also on the dock are figures of Myleton and Killaton, the ninth-generation Legendary Pokémon. Just like INKLING’s OLED version, this new Switch model will go on sale a little before the game’s release and will be available on November 4, 2022. You can see all the details in the trailer below.