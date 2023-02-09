Home Technology Nintendo Switch overtakes PS4 and Game Boy for third best-selling console of all time
When Nintendo announced its latest quarterly results a few days ago, it revealed that the Switch game console has sold 122.55 million units since its launch, surpassing Sony PlayStation 4 and its own Game Boy, becoming the third best-selling game console in history, and the second place with 100 million units. The Nintendo DS with 54.02 million units is still some distance from the first PlayStation 2 with 159 million units.

At the performance conference, Nintendo also announced that the number of Switch software sold reached 994.3 million units. Although the sales of Switch have increased by about 8 million units in the past quarter, which is quite impressive, in fact, sales in the first three financial quarters of 2022 fell by 21.3% compared with the same period in 2021, from 18.95 million units to 14.91 million units. Accounting for 5.22 million units, the OLED version sold 7.69 million units, while the Lite version sold 2 million units.

Nintendo stated that the impact of the previous shortage of semiconductors and other parts has been resolved during the Christmas and New Year holidays in 2022, but the OLED version will be launched during the same period in 2021, resulting in an overall increase in Switch sales at that time. During the release of its results, Nintendo also mentioned that the game “Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” has sold 18 million sets, successfully ranking among the top ten best-selling Switch games.

