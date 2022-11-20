“Nintendo Switch Sports” will add a “golf” item, and the promotional video will be shot by Yui Aragaki. (Reposted from Nintendo YouTube channel)

Nintendo’s somatosensory game “Nintendo Switch Sports” will be updated for free at the end of November, adding a new “golf” item. Once again, the Japanese national goddess “Yui Aragaki” is invited to shoot a promotional video. Yui Aragaki demonstrates her swing in the video. Players call it super cute.

“Nintendo Switch Sports” will be released in April 2022. It focuses on “arena at home”. Currently, it offers 6 sports: tennis, bowling, volleyball, badminton, football and fencing. Players need to wave the Joy-Con controller to simulate sports situations , supports online mode, not only can you play against friends, but also play against players from all over the world through random matching.

The work will undergo a major update at the end of November, and a new “Golf” item will be added for free. Yui Aragaki will be invited to shoot a promotional video again. Yui Aragaki has already filmed “Ring Fit Adventure” and “Assemble! “Animal Crossing Friends” and other promotional videos, each game is a hot seller, and can be regarded as the best spokesperson for Nintendo games. This time, he demonstrated his swing in the “Nintendo Switch Sports” golf promotional video, and finally scored a par.

In the golf event, players use Joy-Con as a golf club, and must observe the terrain and wind direction to adjust the strength and direction of the swing. Up to 8 players can play against each other at the same time. However, the official reminds that for safety, please play in a spacious space to avoid bumping into people or objects around you, and keep a distance from the TV to avoid damage to the screen.

update time｜2022.11.18 07:42

