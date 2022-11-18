Home Technology “Nintendo Switch Sports” new golf project Yui Aragaki demonstrates swinging cute players
“Nintendo Switch Sports” will add a “golf” item, and a promotional video will be shot by Yui Aragaki. (Reposted from Nintendo YouTube channel)

Nintendo’s somatosensory game “Nintendo Switch Sports” will be updated for free at the end of November, adding a “golf” item, and once again invited the Japanese national goddess “Yui Aragaki” to shoot a promotional video. Players call it super cute.

“Nintendo Switch Sports” will be released in April 2022. It focuses on “arena at home”. Currently, there are 6 sports such as tennis, bowling, volleyball, badminton, football and fencing. Players need to wave the Joy-Con controller to simulate sports situations , supports online mode, not only can you play against friends, but also play against players from all over the world through random matching.

The work will undergo a major update at the end of November, and a new “golf” item will be added for free. Yui Aragaki will be invited to shoot a promotional video again. Yui Aragaki has already filmed “Ring Fit Adventure” and “Assemble! “Animal Crossing Friends” and other promotional videos, each game is a hot seller, and can be regarded as the best spokesperson for Nintendo games. This time, he demonstrated his swing in the “Nintendo Switch Sports” golf promotional video, and finally scored a par.

In the golf event, players use the Joy-Con as a golf club, and must observe the terrain and wind direction to adjust the strength and direction of the swing. Up to 8 players can play against each other at the same time. But the official reminder, for safety, please play in a spacious space to avoid bumping into people or objects around you, and keep a distance from the TV to avoid damage to the screen.

