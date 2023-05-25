Nintendo Switch, Steamdeck & gaming laptop: play on the go from 200 euros

Where the Playstation Portable still flopped, the Nintendo Switch can now point to over 100 million units sold. This makes it one of the best-selling consoles and a successful descendant of Nintendo handhelds such as the Nintendo DS and Gameboy. Gambling on the go seems more attractive than ever. But there are not only handhelds, but also laptops and smartphones, on which even more complex titles can now be played. TechStage provides an overview of the variety of devices and accessories.

Gaming handhelds running Windows and Linux



Gaming handhelds with full desktop operating systems are an exciting direction. These are complete PCs in a handy format. They can even theoretically be used as a desktop replacement, which significantly expands the possible fields of application. You can plug the devices into a monitor and use them like a mini PC (guide). This works with the Windows devices Asus ROG Ally (test at heise online) and GPD Win 4 (test report), as well as with the Steamdeck from Valve, which does not run with Windows but with Linux.

Almost the entire games library from Valve’s Gamesstore Steam is available via the Proton interface. If you want to check if your game of choice runs well on Proton, you can check compatibility on the Protondb page or search Steamdeck-compatible games directly on Steam. The resolution of the handheld is HD, i.e. 1280 × 720 pixels.

The GPD Win 4, on the other hand, relies on Windows. Our review provides more information about the device and its performance. Suffice it to say: The graphics performance in such a small device is impressive thanks to the iGPU AMD Radeon 680M, games like Forza Horizon 5 run in the native Full HD resolution with up to 60 FPS (frames per second). In some games we have to reduce the settings significantly, older titles like Portal 2 or e-sports games, like Fortnite and Overwatch but run much better and sometimes even reach well over 150 FPS.

Other handhelds



In addition to handhelds with desktop operating systems, there are also devices with which you can gamble via a console in the home network or the cloud. In both cases, the hardware performance is provided on a different device. The handheld acts as an input field and is dependent on an Internet connection. This is the case with the Logitech G Cloud and the Razer Edge, for example. However, the latter is based on an Android operating system, with which you can play games from the Playstore offline. There are now not only the classic mobile games around Clash of Clans and Candy Crushbut also games like Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

The best-known handheld representative is definitely the Nintendo Switch (theme world). The Japanese developer is mainly for his own cosmos around the game series Zelda and Super Mario known. These can be played on the handy touchscreen console both in the dock on the TV and on the go. However, the built-in hardware around the Nvidia Tegra X1 is no longer brand new, which is why a successor is expected in the near future. The rumors about this are becoming more and more concrete (article at t3n).

The inexpensive version of the Nintendo Switch is the Nintendo Switch Lite. At Amazon it currently costs 200 euros in turquoise, at MediaMarkt it is between 209 and 219 euros. Here you cannot remove the controllers of the switch called Joycon, they are firmly integrated into the housing.

Gaming-Laptops



Gaming laptops have significantly more power than small handhelds, since more powerful hardware has enough space here. Therefore, many devices are not limited to the integrated graphics unit (iGPU), but rely on a separate graphics chip. This has its own fast memory that is up to 90 percent faster. In contrast to handhelds, such as the GPD Win 4, then more than 30 FPS are in A Plague Tale: Requiem inside.

Acer has its Nitro series on offer here in particular. The devices are available in sizes from 15 inches to 17 inches. The entry is a model with Ryzen 5 and RTX 1650 for 730 euros. In terms of price, however, it can also go up significantly. A model with Ryzen 9 and RTX 3070 Ti laptop costs around 2300 euros.

Asus also offers its own product range for gaming hardware with the ROG (Republic of Gamers) brand. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is available in various configurations, with everything from 1500 euros to over 4000 euros. A model with Ryzen 7 6800HS and dedicated graphics Radeon RX 6700S makes the entry. However, we recommend spending 50 euros more and choosing the model with Ryzen 9 and RX6800S.

In the highest configuration you get the spearhead of Nvidia for 4500 euros at Amazon with the RTX 4090 laptop. This card is about 12 percent below the level of a desktop RTX 4070 Ti in the 3Dmark Firestrike benchmark Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 highest settings under WQHD in it. The Asus ROG Flow, a convertible device with a touchscreen for gaming, is really unusual. Despite the form factor and the small size of 13.4 inches, it has built in dedicated graphics cards up to the Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop. With this maximum equipment, the Flow Z13 is around 3300 euros. Inexpensive variants with RTX 3050 or 3050 Ti are around 1300 euros.

Also present in the gaming laptop market is Razer, which used to be known primarily for its keyboards and mice. The manufacturer offers notebooks in various sizes and configurations within the Blade series. The Razer Blade 16 2023, for example, is a configurable high-end notebook that you can also upgrade to an impressive 5000 euros at Razer, but for which you also get impressive performance with the RTX 4090. The basic configuration is 3100 euros. The Blade 15 models are cheaper here, starting at around 1800 euros.

One thing to note though: while gaming laptops are portable, they aren’t necessarily lightweight. If you’re looking for a notebook to take with you every day on the train, you’ve come to the wrong place. Most devices are well over 1.8 kilograms and are therefore real chunks. A gaming laptop makes sense, for example, if you occasionally take it to friends to gamble there.

Gaming-Smartphones



There are now dedicated gaming devices among smartphones that are characterized by particularly high performance and a display that is faster than 100 Hz. In addition, the devices have a design specifically aimed at gamers. Devices such as the Nubia Redmagic 8 Pro (test report) start at around 760 euros and, in addition to the current Qualcomm chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, offer a total of 12 GB of RAM, which is quite a lot for a smartphone. This means that nothing stands in the way of fun in complex smartphone games such as PUBG or Fortnite. Our top 10 shows suitable mobile phones for gamers: These are the fastest smartphones.

Accesories



When it comes to accessories, variety doesn’t stop there. So you can buy external controllers that have a more pleasant feel. The Xbox controller, for example, is compatible with many devices and can be used not only on the Xbox Series X (test report) or Xbox Series S (test report), but also on any Windows device via cable. It also enables Xbox cloud gaming, which is accessed via the browser or the Xbox app. This also works, for example, on Chromebooks (guide).

There are also gamepads for smartphones that can be retrofitted, with which you can turn your existing cell phone into a gaming device with joysticks. This includes the Razer Kishi V2, which can be used to equip Android devices. For particularly powerful devices, which can potentially get quite hot, there are also attachable fans.

Conclusion



The market for mobile gaming devices is incredibly diverse. You are no longer dependent on the larger and heavier gaming laptops, but can also play well on the go with small handhelds such as the Steamdeck. Thanks to the leaps in performance with integrated graphics units, even AAA titles such as A Plague Tale: Requiem reasonably playable.

First of all, the Nintendo Switch is a real perennial favorite and games, like Zelda: Breath of the Wild are just magical to look at. Overall, the low resolution of Full HD or HD is not too bad on the less than 7-inch displays of the handhelds, since a much smaller area has to be filled. The same amount of pixels is thus accommodated in a smaller space, which increases the pixel density and thus the sharpness.