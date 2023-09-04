Nintendo Switch Unveils Mario Red Edition: Pre-order Now!

Nintendo Switch fans rejoice as the company announces the release of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch Mario Red Edition. Priced at $349.99, this special edition console is set to hit the shelves on October 6th.

Since its launch in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has gained immense popularity among gamers worldwide. With its unique ability to transform from a home console to a portable handheld device, it revolutionized the gaming industry. Over the years, Nintendo has released various versions of the console, including the handheld-only Switch Lite and the enhanced OLED model.

However, fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the second-generation Switch. Speculations about its release have been circulating on the internet, with rumors suggesting a possible launch in 2024. While fans await an official response from Nintendo regarding these rumors, the company surprises them with the announcement of the Nintendo Switch Mario Red Edition.

This special edition console features a vibrant red color scheme, paying homage to the iconic video game character, Mario. From the red Joy-Con controllers to the host and base, every aspect of the console exudes the spirit of everyone’s favorite plumber. But there’s more to this edition than just the color.

At the back of the base, players will discover a silhouette of Mario, adding a delightful surprise to the design. Opening the back cover reveals meticulously arranged money icons, reminiscent of the famous gold coin collection in the game. This small easter egg is sure to capture the hearts of Mario enthusiasts.

Nintendo has always been known for its attention to detail and creativity when it comes to console designs. With the Nintendo Switch Mario Red Edition, the company continues to deliver on its promise of providing a unique and enjoyable gaming experience to its fans.

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch Mario Red Edition are now open. Fans can head to the official website for more information and secure their console before the official release date. This special edition console is expected to fly off the shelves due to its limited availability, so interested buyers are advised to act fast.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits the release of the Nintendo Switch Mario Red Edition, it is safe to say that Nintendo’s innovative consoles continue to captivate players of all ages.

