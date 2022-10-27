Nintendo

Apple announced at this year’s WWDC that iOS 16 will natively support the Joy-Con and Pro grips of the Nintendo Switch. Now with the launch of the new system, some people find that Apple’s support for the old controller is actually better than expected.Developer Steven Troughton-Smith It has been confirmed that both iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1 can be used directly with the SNES-style Switch handlebar, and MacStories also confirmed that the controller can work normally after connecting to iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura after testing.

In fact, MacStories also tried the N64 controller for the Switch, and it turned out to be just as playable, while Steven Troughton-Smith speculates that there should be no difference between the N64 and NES controllers for the Switch. If you happen to have the corresponding product on hand, you might as well try it yourself.