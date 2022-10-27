Home Technology Nintendo Switch’s retro grips now also work on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac
Technology

Nintendo Switch’s retro grips now also work on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac

by admin
Nintendo Switch’s retro grips now also work on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac

Nintendo

Apple announced at this year’s WWDC that iOS 16 will natively support the Joy-Con and Pro grips of the Nintendo Switch. Now with the launch of the new system, some people find that Apple’s support for the old controller is actually better than expected.Developer Steven Troughton-Smith It has been confirmed that both iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1 can be used directly with the SNES-style Switch handlebar, and MacStories also confirmed that the controller can work normally after connecting to iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura after testing.

In fact, MacStories also tried the N64 controller for the Switch, and it turned out to be just as playable, while Steven Troughton-Smith speculates that there should be no difference between the N64 and NES controllers for the Switch. If you happen to have the corresponding product on hand, you might as well try it yourself.

See also  Elder Scrolls Online players at Stadium will be able to transfer their accounts to PC - The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

You may also like

Xbox Game Pass already accounts for 15% of...

The Google Call Filter arrives in Italy: how...

Devolver Digital’s Pixel Hero Puzzle “McPixel 3” is...

Musk will buy Twitter without an influencer and...

LG, which also launched its own mobile phone...

The five TV series not to be missed...

The two-year-old PS5 performance has begun to make...

The export market in Italy is growing: today...

Paying tribute to the horror movies of the...

The export market in Italy is growing: today...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy