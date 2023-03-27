Nintendo Wii U and 3DS eShop will be officially closed tomorrow (28th) at 8:00 AM Hong Kong time, and will no longer support players to purchase games or download additional content. However, players will still be able to download purchased games and temporarily support online play.

Nintendo announced earlier last year that it would shut down Wii U and 3DS eShop, and prohibit users from adding value to Wii U and 3DS eShop accounts. Starting tomorrow, players will no longer be able to purchase the entire series of Virtual Console games on Wii U and 3DS.

Foreign media Video Games breaking latest news pointed out that about 1,000 online games will disappear due to the closure of eShop, of which about 530 are virtual console games, and about 335 are not supported by Nintendo Switch Online. Affected games include Dr. Luigi (Doctor Luigi & Bacteria Fight), Pokémon Rumble U (Pokémon Rumble U), Pushmo (Push and Pull Blocks), and Pokémon Picross (Pokemon Picross) drawing square), etc.



