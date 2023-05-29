Nintendo’s DMCA warning for developer of Dolphin emulator removed from Steam

Suspected to sneak away before the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom earlier, Nintendo, known as “the strongest legal department in East Asia”, has been doing a lot of actions recently. Recently, it asked the well-known GameCube and Wii emulator “Dolphin” to be removed from the shelves. Valve has reportedly temporarily removed the store page for “Dolphin” from Steam.

At the end of March this year, GameCube and Wii’s well-known emulator “Dolphin” announced its landing on the Steam platform, but one month later, the developer OatmealDome stated on the official website that it had received Nintendo’s DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act, Digital Millennium Copyright Act, DMCA) warning. Valve has now removed the “Dolphin” store page from Steam.

Dolphin said on the official website: “We want to announce a disappointing news: the release date of the Dolphin emulator on Steam has to be postponed indefinitely. Valve has notified us that Nintendo has requested Dolphin to be removed from the shelves under the DMCA regulations. At this stage We are looking for a solution and will respond in detail in the future. Thank you for your patience.”

▲Image source: Dolphin

Dolphin was originally expected to launch a trial version in the second quarter of 2023 (April-June), and it is reported that it will also support Steam Deck, so this removal has attracted heated discussions among players. However, Nintendo is suspected of sneaking away before the release of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” and actively requested the removal of Switch and other various emulators with DMCA. It is reported that third-party statistical software such as “Splatoon 3” has been requested by Nintendo to remove the record statistics app.

[ご注意]We have confirmed the existence of smartphone apps that impersonate legitimate apps in network services such as “Splatoon 3” and access our servers illegally. The use of such apps may threaten security and personal information, and may cause unexpected damage. please note. — Nintendo Support (@nintendo_cs) May 24, 2023

▲ Nintendo said on Twitter that Splatoon 3’s statistics program will cause damage

According to Yahoo news reports, the emulator itself is not illegal, because it does not use any original game console or game company content, and all game content is additionally downloaded by the user himself.

Image, Source: Yahoo News

