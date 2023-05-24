Nintendo’s “most failed” console! Official Announcement of End of Wii U Repair Service | XFastest News

Nintendo of Japan officially released an announcement on its official website today, announcing that Wii U repair parts are no longer produced, so when the existing inventory of parts is emptied, the repair service for the host will be officially terminated.

As the successor of Wii, the eighth-generation game console officially announced by Nintendo on June 7, 2011, Wii U is also “Nintendo’s most failed console”, thus bringing the entire career to an end.

As a product that Nintendo placed high hopes on and tried to continue the great success of Wii’s “Blue Ocean Project”, Wii U not only supports 1080P HD output for the first time, but also realizes full compatibility with Wii in design, and even has a very ingenious GamePad handle. the design of.

But judging from the results, the Wii U’s entire host career has performed quite poorly, with a total of only 13.56 million hardware units sold, which is a huge gap compared with Wii’s 101 million units or Switch’s 115 million units.

In fact, the failure of Wii U was caused by many reasons.

As a brand-new independent console, Wii U chose a lineup of games that are fully compatible with Wii in order to continue the blue ocean market developed by Wii, but it did not optimize these games for the new console, and even players wanted to play on Wii U. For Wii games, an additional Wii Remote handle is required.

In addition, as a new-generation host, the PowerPC 750 processor used by Wii U is almost indistinguishable from Wii in terms of performance and core architecture. Some games are also difficult to achieve the nominal 1080P output.

The superposition of the two, coupled with Wii U, which is almost the same name as Wii, makes it difficult for most casual players to understand the differences between the two consoles, and they prefer to choose the cheap Wii.

However, serious gamers find it difficult to accept that such a console is in the same generation as PS4 and Xbox One. Coupled with the strategic abandonment of Nintendo’s development headquarters caused by the decline in sales, they are more inclined to choose other brands of consoles.

However, it was precisely because of the huge failure of Wii U that Nintendo broke the boat and began to implement the “NX Project”, and finally officially announced the extremely successful product Nintendo Switch in 2016.

