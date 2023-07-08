Nintendo’s Next Generation of Switch on the Horizon: Leaked Developer Website and Plans for Data Transfer

Nintendo Prepares for Next-Generation Switch Launch, Leaked Developer Website Update Suggests

In exciting news for gaming enthusiasts, the latest reports confirm that Nintendo is gearing up for the release of its next-generation Switch console. The leak came from NWPlayer123, who revealed that Nintendo recently updated its developer website, making important changes to support the upcoming Switch follow-up products.

The update included provisions for the software development kit (SDK) related to “NX 2” and also involved necessary updates to the installation and download tools available on the website. These developments indicate that Nintendo is getting closer to making an official announcement about the highly-anticipated next-gen Switch.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa further shed light on the company’s plans for the upcoming console. Furukawa stated that Nintendo aims to make the transition from existing Switch consoles to the next-generation device seamless for users. To achieve this, the company plans to transfer user data using the Nintendo Account system, ensuring a smooth experience for players.

While Furukawa did not provide specific details about the hardware specifications of the new console, he assured fans that Nintendo has been actively considering future hardware advancements. With the success of the current Switch model, fans can expect the next-generation console to deliver enhanced gaming experiences.

Furukawa also highlighted the unique advantage Nintendo possesses with its Nintendo Account system. Unlike other gaming console manufacturers, Nintendo can directly communicate with its customers through this platform. This eliminates the need to rebuild customer relationships each time a new console is launched, allowing for seamless updates and interactions.

Furthermore, Furukawa emphasized the growing digital sales trend for Nintendo. He revealed that customers have been increasingly purchasing downloadable software and pure digital copies of games for their Switch consoles. This shift has contributed to a rise in the proportion of digital sales when compared to previous Nintendo consoles.

As the news of Nintendo’s preparations for the next-generation Switch circulates, fans can’t help but speculate about the potential improvements and features the console will offer. While the official announcement is yet to be made, gamers eagerly anticipate the next step in Nintendo’s innovative gaming journey.

