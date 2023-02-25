The recent case of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is in a heated stage, and the UK Competition and Markets Authority has released new information. According to the content of the released document, Nintendo is developing the next-generation Switch game console, and relevant clues are attached.

It is written in the content about Switch: Nintendo’s cloud service only runs on the Nintendo Switch device. While the article doesn’t explicitly mention the next-generation Switch, it’s widely believed to be Nintendo’s yet-to-be-announced Switch 2. There has been a lot of news about the next-generation Switch before.

Previously, during the launch of “Pokémon: Vermillion/Purple”, some developers had made remarks about Switch Pro. As Nintendo’s most popular IP and the most valuable IP in the world, the “Pokémon” series can be said to be one of the most influential Switch games of this era.

And a company under Nintendo that develops the “Pokémon” series recently released news that the next Nintendo Switch Pro is already under intensive development and is currently progressing smoothly, which has also aroused the attention of many netizens on the new generation of Switch.

Creatures Co., Ltd., the developer of the “Pokémon” series, mentioned next-generation hardware in a Japanese department job list released earlier, and began to recruit staff for research and development of next-generation hardware.

Although this work list does not mention specific details about the next-generation hardware, looking at the fact that “Pokémon” has not landed on game consoles developed by other manufacturers except for Nintendo models, it is possible to guess the next-generation hardware. It could be the Switch Pro that Nintendo is secretly developing.



It is reported that Nintendo is very likely to carry the chip code-named Black Knight on the new Switch Pro, and it is a Tegra Orin T239 chip specially customized by Nvidia, based on the Ampere GPU architecture + ARM Cortex-A78AE CPU core.

This is an 8-core CPU SoC, while maintaining the appearance of the current model and the same handheld base, it is equipped with larger memory and supports 4K output.

All signs point to an upgraded version of the Switch, the Switch Pro. But recently, after an organization counted the sales of Switch and released related reports, everything has changed. As of December 3, 2022, the total global sales of Nintendo Switch game consoles have exceeded 118.2 million units, and it continues to grow.

At present, with the sales volume of 118.2 million units, Switch has surpassed Sony’s previous generation game console PS4, becoming the fourth best-selling game console product in the world.

Sony’s PlayStation 2, which ranks first, remains the world‘s No. 1 console sales leader with 157.68 million units. Sony launched the second-generation PlayStation game console in 2000 and did not stop production until 2012.

During its 12-year life cycle, it has set a number of game console records, including the highest-selling game console in history, the longest-selling game console, and the longest official manufacturer-supported game console.



Nintendo may hope that Switch can replace PS2 as the world‘s best-selling game console, so after consideration, it canceled the release of Switch Pro to make way for Switch sales to surpass PS2. There is nothing wrong with such an approach, but now that the Switch function has gradually been unable to support newly released games, such a decision may cause players to have no motivation to continue to support Switch products.

Therefore, Nintendo is very likely to transfer the hardware of the Switch Pro to the Switch 2 and directly launch a device with stronger performance. In May, Nintendo is about to launch the masterpiece “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”. Many netizens believe that Nintendo will take this opportunity to release the next generation of Switch products.

source