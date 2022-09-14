Nintendo’s own games are not enough, more new third-party games are rushing to the Switch!

In addition to announcing updates to their own game works,Nintendoonlinelive streamingDuring the press conference “Nintendo Direct 2022.9.13”, we also announced the upcoming new games for Nintendo Switch together with Square Enix, CAPCOM, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Koei Tecmo, Marvelous, Spike Chunsoft and other companies.
Includes Square Enix’s announcement of more promotional videos for Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, and Final Fantasy Rhythmtheater“TheatRhythm Final Bar Line” series new work “TheatRhythm Final Bar Line”, Koei Tecmo announced the remaster version of “Ryza’s Chain Metal Workshop 3” and “Zero~The Mask of the Eclipse~”, Bandai Namco Entertainment also launched the legendary series of popular works “Symphony” Legendary Remastered”, while CAPCOM will launch the “Evil Castle 8: Village” series of “Evil Castle” series works through cloud streaming to the Nintendo Switch platform.
• Astray Traveler 2:
• Atelier Ryza 3:
• “Fitness Boxing Beidou Shenquan ~You’ve Lost Weight~”:
• “Zero~The Mask of the Eclipse~” Remaster Edition:
• Ranch Story Welcome! beautiful life”:
• “Two Together”:
• 《Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion》：
• 《TheatRhythm Final Bar Line》：
• Harvest Stars:
• Symphony Legends Remastered:
• Rune Factory 3 Deluxe Edition:
• 《Ib》：
• 《Tunic》：
• Easy Come Easy Golf:
• The Evil Castle series is coming to the Switch platform as a cloud version:
• “Super Detective Case Book Wuyu Mystery Palace”:
