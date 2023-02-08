Warm reminder from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

“I didn’t expect there to be such a long line in front of our store.” On November 18, 2022, the person in charge of the Joshin Kishiwada store in Japan (located in Kishiwada City, Osaka Prefecture) was surprised by the scene inside the store. It is rare to see a long line at a home appliance store in the suburbs, but this time the line has been going on since the store opened at 10:00 am. “There were still 20 to 30 people queuing up when the store closed at 8 pm.”

That was the day when the Nintendo Switch game software “Pokémon Scarlet & Violet” was launched. This is an RPG game about catching and raising elves, developed by Nintendo’s Pokemon Company. Global sales within 3 days of launch More than 10 million sets, a record high as Nintendo’s game console software.

The advantage is to attract casual players

Nintendo’s game software is taking the Japanese domestic market by storm. According to data from the game information magazine “Famitsu”, the number 1 package software sold in Japan in 2022 is 4.34 million sets of “Pokémon Scarlet and Violet”, and the second is Nintendo’s shooting game “Pokémon Scarlet and Violet”. 3.69 million sets of Splatoon 3. If download sales are included, both are expected to become hits with cumulative global sales of close to 20 million sets in 2023.

To continue reading, please click here to enter the Nikkei Chinese website

Nikkei and the Financial Times merged in November 2015 to form the same media group. The alliance formed by two newspapers in Japan and the United Kingdom, which was also founded in the 19th century, is promoting cooperation in a wide range of fields, including joint special editions, under the banner of “high-quality, strongest economic journalism.” This time, as part of it, the Chinese websites of the two newspapers exchanged articles.