PlayStation Plus basic, upgrade and premium members will be released in November for free games. Nioh 2, Celestial Quest, and Lego Harry Potter Collection will be available for free download during the event period, and can be played for free when you are a member.

Published by Koei Tecmo Company and developed by TeamNINJA, the Japanese Sengoku action role-playing game “Nioh” series, “Nioh 2” as a sequel to the series, players will make good use of the freely transformable Naginata and sickle in this world of demons and wars. Hand axes with various skills, the popular spin sticks and big swords in the DLC, and with custom points, martial arts, tactics, and release the inner magic power, annihilate the rampant brutal monsters, seasoned samurai and huge demon monsters. The PlayStation Store is priced at NT$1,490.

The Lego Harry Potter Collection features remakes of both Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7, combining Lego’s great creativity In the collection with the rich world of Harry Potter, players can enjoy the fun of spellcasting, medicine, puzzle solving, lessons, battles, etc., and embark on an exciting and exciting journey with another player through stand-alone or online. It is currently priced at NT$1,590 on the PlayStation Store.

Heavenly Bodies In this challenging physics game, players explore the ever-changing nuances of gravity and a series of stellar scenarios inspired by the feats of space explorers and researchers throughout history . You can be alone or with your friends in the scientific research station through the single-player multiplayer cooperative mode, and use the left and right joysticks to control the astronaut’s arms to complete push, pull, climb and other actions, and explore the full-physical simulation scene. It is currently priced at NT$590 on the PlayStation Store.

The November free games for PlayStation Plus basic members will be available on November 1st and will be available for free download until December 5th. After downloading, you can play for free during the membership period.