And in short, if there had been any doubts, no, an AI (or AI, to use it in Italian), has no right to register the copyright of one of its works, at least according to the US Copyright Department. The rationale for this decision is that, in order for a work of art to be eligible for protection, it must have been largely a product of human intellect and creativity.

If the AI ​​only serves as an aid to the creator, then everything is fine. But the copyright will go to the artist, not the artificial intelligence. If instead, as in case examined by the department, the image was generated entirely by an algorithm, it is not possible to attribute the legal protection of the creation to the machine.

A decision that will probably cause discussion in some time, as the boundaries between human and non-human creation become thinner and AIs become more and more intelligent. (Street The Verge).

Still on AI (hot topic, it seems) and related to the above. A couple of experts, MIT researcher Tamay Besiroglu and OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, therefore not exactly unknown (indeed) argue that some machine learning AIs “may have reached a limited form of awareness. As expected, an uproar follows. “Soft” answer from Prof. Murray Shanahan of Imperial College London “Sure, in the same way that a big field of wheat might be a little pasta”.

It’s hilarious when scientists fight each other (virologists, anyone?), but in reality the topic is very, very serious (very). Already it’s difficult say what it means to be aware, slightly or not. On the other hand, a possible definition of awareness or self-consciousness that could make sense when applied to humans would not necessarily work equally well for machines.

Perhaps it is true that complex brains such as GPT-3 or GPT-4 (those, to understand each other, capable of writing articles and essays indistinguishable from human ones) possess some form of consciousness, but it could be completely different from what we define as such.

And with that I’d say you have enough to discuss over dinner tonight. (Street The Independent)