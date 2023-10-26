Home » No Audio Device Installed on Windows 11: Solution
No Audio Device Installed on Windows 11: Solution

No Audio Device Installed on Windows 11: Solution

After upgrading to Windows 11, l’Can’t hear PC audio? It is a fairly common problem, which is found on computers from a few years ago, with Windows 10 pre-installed.

You’ll notice an X on the volume icon at the bottom of the taskbar and the words “No audio device installed”, what to buy when no audio device is detected to play sounds. If the problem arose later l’upgrade a Windows 11don’t despair, follow the instructions in the next paragraphs to resume audio playback from your PC.

Enable the primary audio device

First let’s try enable the sound card from Windows settings, which may have been deactivated after the update.

Click Start > Settings > System > Sound and then up Other audio settings.

In the window that appears on the screen, open the tab Playback and then right click in the empty space and enable Show deactivated devicespress the in key again on the name of the sound card and then on Ability. Also check that the audio device is set as the default device for playing sounds.

Troubleshooting audio problems

Another way to try to resolve the error message “no audio devices installed” is to use the tool audio troubleshootingintegrated into the Windows 11 operating system.

By launching this tool, you can often solve various problems related to drivers, services or bad configurations. Activate it by going up Settings > System > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooters and then up Runclose to the voice Audio playback. The scan of the audio devices will start and when finished, the problem will be displayed as resolved, if the tool was able to provide the resolution.

Enable Windows Audio Service

Il Windows audio service allows you to play the audio of any peripheral present in the PC. If it has been disabled or is not set atsystem startupyou will not be able to use the audio devices present.

You can check that everything is enabled correctly by going to Start > type Services and click on the same item. Then right-click su Audio di Windows and press on Properties. Check that in the dropdown Startup typeset to Automatic and then press the button Start. If the latter cannot be selected or an error appears after pressing it, try restart your PC to check if the audio is working again.

Update or uninstall your audio drivers

If despite the above tests, you are still unable to play audio on your computer, you will need to try update or reinstall audio drivers of the peripheral.

Click on Start then up Device management expand the menu Audio, video and game controllers and right-click on the device Realtek o High Definition Audiothen up Property and select the tab Driver > Update Driver > Automatically search for drivers.

If the system does not identify any driverstry clicking on Check for updated drivers in Windows Update.

To uninstall and reinstall the audio drivers instead, in the card Driver click up Uninstall device and the voice comes out Attempting to remove the device driver. Once these steps are completed, restart your PC, when you turn it on Windows Update will download the drivers and the audio should work.

Still can’t hear the audio on your PC? It could be a real fault with the integrated sound card in the computer and not related to the upgrade to Windows 11. In this case, we suggest that you take the device to a technical assistance center to evaluate the cause of the problem.

