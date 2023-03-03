Home Technology No fear of competing head-on with Samsung and Fossil, Xiaomi Watch is rumored to switch to Wear OS this year
Technology

No fear of competing head-on with Samsung and Fossil, Xiaomi Watch is rumored to switch to Wear OS this year

by admin
No fear of competing head-on with Samsung and Fossil, Xiaomi Watch is rumored to switch to Wear OS this year

At the previous MWC 2023 held in Barcelona, ​​Xiaomi announced that it would launch the Watch S1 Pro, which was originally limited to the Chinese market, in overseas markets. Like many Xiaomi smart watches, Watch S1 Pro uses Xiaomi’s own MIUI Watch OS instead of Google’s Wear OS, which may have little impact on Chinese users, but users in overseas markets may be more interested in Wear OS.

▲ Xiaomi Watch S2

According to a new report from the site 9to5google, Xiaomi is planning to launch a new smartwatch powered by Wear OS 3. This new watch will belong to the Mi Watch series, and it will be built with Xiaomi’s own Mi Fitness exercise program. Although the news pointed out that the new watch will be launched within this year, 9to5google did not provide further information. Perhaps the new watch may be divided into two versions. The overseas market will use Wear OS, while the Chinese market will maintain its own system.

Switching to Wear OS has its own advantages and disadvantages for users. On the one hand, overseas users can obtain a large number of Google programs and services, and can also install more third-party programs; but in exchange, the battery life will be greatly reduced. Charge once. In addition, for Xiaomi, switching to Wear OS can allow Xiaomi to reach more potential consumers, but it also means that they need to compete head-on with smart watches from brands such as Samsung, Google, and Fossil.

Source: XDA

You may also like

[Removal of masks order]31 foundation + makeup products...

Deals of the week (China phones, tablets, gadgets

OpenAI opens up to developers and companies: the...

Gaming accessories that you need for gaming on...

Write Once, Run Anywhere – how backwards compatible...

UNIQLO co-branded “Splash 3” will go on sale...

February 18, 2023

Snorkelling is the protagonist! Pokemon Sleep sleep app...

Realme GT3 first impression and more of the...

How I connected my old heat pump to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy