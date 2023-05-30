“No Man’s Sky” Mac & VR version expected?The developer and the producer teamed up to hint – Computer King Ada

In the past few years, Apple has gained a lot of good reputation by switching the Mac series to the self-made processor M1 and other processors. Many people want to know whether the Mac platform, which is relatively scarce in games, can use the wind of its own excellent processor to revitalize the Mac game market. Last year, a game called “No Man’s Sky” announced at the WWDC22 (or WWDC 2022) conference that it would launch a Mac version in the near future. However, this promise has never been fulfilled. However, the WWDC23 conference is about to start recently, and the developer Hello Games and the producer Sean Murray both posted mysterious posts on their Twitter. It is reported that the hidden meaning of the posts should be related to this game.

“No Man’s Sky” (No Man’s Sky) is a cosmic background sandbox game released in 2013. The biggest feature of the game is to use the performance of computers or game consoles to calculate planets with different appearances. Players act as explorers in space to explore and take risks. The game has undergone several large-scale revisions since its release. Although it is a stand-alone game, many new modes have been added in response to the needs of players and the trend of the times, such as multiplayer mode and VR game mode. The supporting platform also has quite a few versions as it cooperates with various game consoles or mobile game platforms over the years.

“No Man’s Sky” is long overdue, the goal is to endorse Apple VR devices?

However, although “No Man’s Sky” has long dominated the circle of home game consoles, it still lacks one piece on the computer, and that is the Mac. They made it clear at WWDC last year that they would launch the Mac version in 2022, and many people are looking forward to it. Because the Mac has powerful hardware and an excellent operating system, but it lacks in games. Many players even joked that the Mac’s hardware is only for video editors, and it is a dedicated machine for editing. In addition to talking about editing performance, each presentation will talk about the image quality performance in “Tomb Raider (2013)”. Even if the new M-series chip can support iOS App, the gaming experience is still unsatisfactory, as if something is missing.

In addition, “No Man’s Sky” also has a commendable place compared with “Tomb Raider”, that is, it has important VR support. It is rumored that Apple is preparing to announce its own VR headset at the WWDC conference. Then the game used for demonstration obviously has a high probability of being “No Man’s Sky”.

It is worth mentioning that another game “Evil Castle Village”, which was also announced to be released on the Mac platform last year, is much faster than “No Man’s Sky” in terms of action. Although the tonality and gameplay of the two games are different, they cannot be compared. But “Evil Castle Village” can be completed faster, perhaps precisely because the game does not need other additional modes. However, “No Man’s Sky”, which already dominates the game mechanics, took more time to polish. It is hard not to think that it is customized for Apple’s VR equipment.

Regarding Apple’s VR equipment, relevant information is being kept strictly confidential. But there are still many interesting rumors on the Internet. For example, the name of the device may be called “Reality Pro” or “Reality One”, the former looks more like an Apple-style name. In order to make the VR equipment have strong performance, it is suspected that two M2 chips are used inside. However, it is still hard to say whether it is really M2. After all, there are many people who predict that Apple Silicon chips will be used, but Apple Silicon is subdivided into many series. Even if M2 is strong, it is not certain whether it will really be used in VR equipment. However, there is one thing that is relatively reliable at present, that is, Apple VR devices will have a very tight fit, and cannot even accommodate the existence of glasses.