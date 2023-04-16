No more “bottom line”! The Android 14 beta version fixes the annoying display problem of the navigation bar – yqqlm

For those who are a little bit obsessed with UI, or those who want to use the largest screen area possible, the side bar that takes up about three times the thickness of the navigation bar is really an eyesore. It now appears that on the latest generation of the Android 14 system, Google also intends to solve this UI design that may be particularly uncomfortable for some groups, and currently provides new settings in the developer options. Continue reading No more “bottom line”! The Android 14 beta has changed the annoying display glitch report text in the navigation bar.



▲Image source: Google

No more “bottom line”! The Android 14 beta fixes annoying display glitches in the navigation bar

Although it’s just a small “detail” – it’s really a detail. However, many people should have the same feeling as you and me, that is, whether it is iOS or Android, after introducing the gesture-operated navigation bar experience in the follow-up system navigation bar experience, although there is really a lot of room for the thick bottom in the past. White/black borders for system buttons. Only in a specific UI (in fact, it is quite common to see), but still encounter the situation that the upper and lower edges of the gesture navigation bar still have white/black borders occupying the bottom of the screen.

Although such a display seems to be designed to prevent the navigation bar from interfering with specific screen elements. It’s just that for people who are a bit obsessed with UI, or want to use the largest screen area possible (the editor is the latter, I used to study how to hide the navigation bar related applications carefully XD), you will feel that this occupies about three times The thick side bars of the navigation bar are very obtrusive.

It now appears that on the latest generation of the Android 14 system, Google also intends to solve this UI design that may be particularly uncomfortable for some groups, and currently provides new settings in the developer options.

▲Image source: Android Police

According to the discovery of the latest Android 14 Beta test version by foreign media, the latest “Transparent Navigation Bar” switch will be found in the Developer Options (Developer Options) of the system settings. As the name implies, the transparent setting of the navigation bar can force the background color of the navigation bar with white or black borders to be changed to a transparent display mode (speaking of which, it should be forced to change the background color of the app to a transparent state) . Of course, the navigation bar will still remain at the bottom.

▲Image source: Android Police

In response to such a change, Android Police believes that it should be that when Google introduced the Material Design interface, it was open to developers to specify the background color of the navigation bar. The follow-up did not consider that users may not like this kind of deadly occupying the screen area. Experience, had to give another option to solve such a problem. That is to say, in fact, as a result of my homework, I used the ADB tool earlier, and even the navigation bar can be turned off directly through the “Gesture Prompt” option.

However, the new options of Android 14 Beta this time give people some hope that the official may bring a similar experience to the official version. I don’t know if everyone will expect such a function to come officially? Will you look forward to this new system more because of this small interface change? You can share your views with us.

