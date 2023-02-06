Home Technology No more extensions! The sequel of “Ghostly” “Ghostly Son” is confirmed to start early access on Steam on February 23
The sequel to the open-world horror survival game “The Forest” developed by the game development team Endnight Games, “Sons of the Forest” has been postponed many times, and recently announced that it will no longer be postponed. Early access will be available on the Steam platform on 23rd.

“Ghostly” was launched in early access on the Steam platform in May 2014 until it was officially launched in April 2018. In the game, players must find ways to survive in a complex forest area, cut down trees to build camps, and find ways to collect food to Eat enough, as well as grow crops, make weapons, etc. After six months of being launched in 2018, the sales volume exceeded 5.3 million sets. In the sequel “Evil Son”, the protagonist’s helicopter crashes into the forest. Players have to use materials to make simple tents, use wood to make handy weapons, etc., and fight against enemies.

“Dark Child” was originally announced to be released in 2021, which was later changed to May 2022, and then postponed to February this year. The official announcement pointed out that it has been a long journey since they developed “Dark Child”. They didn’t want another delay, so they decided to involve the player community in the continued development of the game, so they decided to keep the February 23 launch date and launch it in early access.

On February 23, PC “Dark Child” will be available for early access on the Steam platform.

