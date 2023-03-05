MissionBuddies has developed an app so that firefighters no longer have to fiddle with paper and pencil to record data relating to the operation. The test use at volunteer fire brigades shows: The paperless application documentation makes work a lot easier. You will soon be indispensable. But the entire civil defense could also benefit from this solution.

Ariane Lindemann in conversation with Andreas Barasicz, Dustin Keller and Pascal Steinmüller from MissionBuddies.

Emergency services on site have to collect a lot of data. So far they have been doing it very conventionally on paper.

The reality looks like this: Everything is written down on paper for the on-site operation and the operation report is then written from these notes in the fire station. Unfortunately, this is still quite old-fashioned and quite cumbersome.

This is where your new paperless solution comes in…

For complete documentation, we have developed intuitive and mobile software. This means that the information is already logged during use, the data is always in one place and can be used collaboratively. This relieves the forces. But it also offers revision security, which means that completed data cannot be manipulated afterwards.

How is the data collected on-site in the field?

The whole thing is based on checkboxes, i.e. queries that are filled out using a tablet during use. In addition, texts can also be entered using voice recognition, the keyboard or a pen.

With Pascal you have a fireman on your team…

Yes, I started with the youth fire brigade at the age of ten and later switched to the active ones. We realized a few years ago that we don’t have anything out there in operational use to record data digitally. For example, if you want to record times, personal data or even sensitive contact details of those affected or those responsible, you write it down and put it in your pocket somewhere. In the hustle and bustle, you might forget to write down the license plate number or something similar. Notes can be lost or illegible. We thought it would be good if we had an interactive tool that we can enter everything into, that thinks along with you and also reminds you if you forgot something or if something is implausible.

You are a developer and have developed a tablet app from it.

Yes. And the interesting thing was that we always had the app with us on our operations and it was really well received by the other fire brigades. Then they wanted it too. So why not turn this into a business? But I wouldn’t have been able to do it alone, because business administration isn’t really my thing. So I got Andreas to do it at the beginning. He studied business administration and a few months later Dustin joined, he is an industrial engineer and has a lot of experience in project management. Through market analyzes and a lot of research, we found that we can close a gap in the system landscape and also cover the current needs of fire brigades.

You would think that the fire service would be more digital…

So far it was okay, if not optimal, to write everything down. Due to the increased requirements, however, this is no longer sufficient. The small fire brigades are now also increasingly noticing this. More and more questions are being asked by insurance companies or municipalities. One mustn’t forget: around 97 percent of our firefighters in Germany are volunteers. They all do this in their free time. Our alarm rings at two in the morning, just like maybe now during the interview. Giving these people back a bit of their time by supporting them is our goal.

The job has to be fun…

That is the point. A high administrative burden isn’t really sexy… The firefighters enjoy their work, most of them out of a calling. If they have to spend a lot of time on administration, they are less and less interested in it. The fire brigade already has recruitment problems. It is assumed that by 2025 there will be a quarter fewer emergency workers. So it makes sense to reduce the annoying administrative work. Also: The generation that will follow are digital natives. You don’t even have to come to them with pen and paper.

The app is currently being used by 15 test partners. Are you content?

Yes, the feedback is very good. We want to simplify the user interface even further. Firefighters are not necessarily digitally affine per se, some have hardly had any contact with tablet apps, except in the private sphere. But they should also be able to use the app. That means it has to be super easy for everyone.

Are the professional fire brigades any further?

In discussions with professional fire brigades, we found out that they already have solutions when it comes to control centers or administration, but these are more complex, expensive and require a lot of training. But in operational use there is no optimal solution here either. The same applies here: pen and paper.

How big is the competition?

There are approaches from other software companies, but what we do with the automated processes and the well thought-out simplicity is unique so far.

The business model is very important to us. The product itself is no secret. But what makes us unique is that we are very close to the fire departments and develop together with them. We try to adapt the tool to your needs as much as possible.

How do the municipalities, which finance the volunteer fire brigades, feel about this?

Our product is designed in such a way that the commanders should decide independently whether they want the solution or not. You don’t have to ask the church. If they decide to do so, the community usually goes along with it.

How do you address other fire departments?

In the test phase we made cold calls and noticed that many were already looking for something like this. In addition to online marketing, we do a lot via recommendation marketing. Word just gets around, because the fire brigades are associations with a high level of camaraderie, and that probably gets around quickly.

Shouldn’t politics also jump in? After all, it is government technology, from which society also benefits…

We are in the process of trying to get in touch with politicians. We want to talk to party politicians, districts, ministries and funding institutions who are interested in everything working better. Because not only the fire brigades, but the entire civil protection in Germany has a need for functioning modern solutions.

Does that mean the app could be adapted to cover all aspects of civil protection?

Definitive. We develop the digital management assistance for every application. With simple operation management and faster documentation, we want to focus the emergency services back on the actual operation. We are already in contact with two rescue dog squadrons in Baden-Württemberg and Saxony who are also interested. The dogs need to be tracked as they search larger areas so officers in charge know where they are. You could use our app for that. But there are also other areas, such as mountain rescue or the DLRG or some regional offices of the THW, which have already expressed interest.

That sounds like a big deal.

Our big vision is to digitize and modernize the entire BOS area, authorities and organizations with security tasks, i.e. the entire civil protection area in Germany.

And when this niche is served?

Then we want to internationalize, that means initially in the DACH region, where the organization is similar. But we already have contacts in the civilian sector, because operations are also conducted there. For example, fitter assignments, technician assignments, or assignments at major events with real-time networking.

The need is there. Nevertheless, there are also issues such as marketing, sales and financing …

Even if the social need is there, we have to see how we can get marketing and personnel costs financed. In fact, the CyberLab Accelerator gave us another big push on how we can tackle these issues effectively. Through the feedback from the mentors, the discussions with the start-up consultants and the network behind the CyberLab. What we found wonderful was the exchange with the other startups. When you start a business, there are many people around who have a permanent job, and even if they support you, it’s a completely different level to talk about the approach and processes in a startup in the CyberLab. The range of teams here was huge: from “financing has already been secured” to “still in the idea stage” – that was super exciting.