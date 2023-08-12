Home » No more videos: YouTube is radically changing the start page
Technology

No more videos: YouTube is radically changing the start page

by admin
No more videos: YouTube is radically changing the start page

A minimalistic YouTube homepage design is rolling out for some users. The usual video suggestions are replaced, mainly the search bar is visible. The decision whether to display the old or new design is up to the users themselves.

Version: varies

Languages ​​German

YouTube: New design doesn’t show video suggestions

YouTube is now showing a much cleaner start page on when users have turned off their watch history. Instead of the usual video suggestions, users basically only see the search bar and the left navigation menu on the platform’s homepage. The minimalist design is currently being tested with the first users and should be released worldwide in the coming months.

The announcement states that videos will simply no longer be recommended on the home page, if no playback history exists and there are also “no significant previous watch logs”. According to YouTube, however, these are necessary in order to be able to suggest videos at all. YouTube wants to say goodbye to general, i.e. non-personalised, recommendations on the start page.

The only justification is that YouTube is introducing “this new experience” in order to “Make it clearer which YouTube features rely on watch history”. A clearer page should be presented to users who prefer to use the search function themselves rather than rely on recommendations (source: YouTube Help).

When buying YouTube Premium you should be careful:

How to change YouTube watch history

Watch history can be toggled on and off on YouTube at any time. To do this, click on History in the side menu on YouTube on the desktop and make the appropriate setting. There you can also delete individual or all videos from the history. You can also pause the playback history. Users can also choose to automatically clear history after a preset period of time.

See also  Xiaomi climbs the ranking of the 50 most innovative companies of the Boston Consulting Group • Techzilla

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

You may also like

Here are the 2023 champions of the Yu-Gi-Oh!...

iPhone 14, the battery degrades too quickly? The...

Intel processors at risk: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

Publishers are demanding billions from AI companies

Cheaper Galaxy Tab S9 is coming: Samsung undermines...

AMD to Release Next-Gen Ryzen 8000 APU ‘Strix...

Will the match between Musk and Zuckerberg be...

Logitech Zone Wireless Headset: Achieve Focus and Connectivity...

new generation CPUs appear online

Lexmark Printers: IT Security Alert Update (Risk: High)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy