Elon Musk asked users to Twitter to answer a simple question “Do you want to readmit Donald Trump on this social network?”. He also added “Vox Populi, Vox Dei”, as if to say that whatever the decision of the majority had been – he – the CEO of Twitter for a few weeks – would have respected it. And so it was: the “YES” won and the profile was restored, with all the millions of followers of him.

The one linked to the return of former US president Trump on the platform, after the life exclusion decided by Twitter in the aftermath of the assault on Capitol Hill, is one of the most anticipated decisions of the new management of the San Francisco social network. It is no mystery that Musk did not agree with the ban, having even fired the manager who played a decisive role in the permanent suspension of Trump’s account.

However, the decision to launch a survey is only apparently democratic and is instead increasingly symptomatic of the fact that Musk’s management is tyrannical, intolerant of any type of rule (not only of the states, but also of the same social network he manages).

First of all, we must avoid thinking that the sporadic and impromptu involvement of users, who are not prepared or informed, is “participation”. After all, when Pilate asked “Who do you want free, Jesus or Barabbas?” he was not stimulating a democratic exercise, but making a concession to the crowd.

It is typical of a ruler to decide, as Musk did, to directly readmit some users (who had been banned) and to open a “twitter vote” for Trump. Twitter’s rules, among other things, do not provide for this form of consultation. The poll, then, was not opened on the official Twitter profile but on that of his boss. In short, Musk behaves like an “enlightened” sovereign who wants to give the illusion of listening to his subjects. Obviously only when he decides. The survey is the “social” version of acclaim and plebiscitarism, an escape from the responsibilities that platforms have had for years and which the rules now recognize.

Norms, rules and rights are the great absentees of this experiment in fake democracy represented by the Muskian survey. All social networks are regulated – we know it even if we don’t read them – by very verbose terms of service, rules that govern their functioning in great detail. Musk’s revolution, announced with tweets and social layoffs, has so far not produced even an update of these rules. The sovereign does not need them, evidently he considers them a useless tinsel. One therefore wonders if the terms of service that are still published online (and which were last updated on June 10) are still valid given that the management of the platform no longer respects them. Regardless of the fact that the (written) rules of Twitter do not provide for the possibility of readmitting banned users with a repechage carried out through a referendum, another question arises: how is it possible that Trump is readmitted with the same rules with which Was he banned for life?

Opacity and arbitrariness masked with the fake transparency of an impromptu consultation risk setting a dangerous precedent for a social network which, at least apparently, is trying to evade the responsibility of defining and applying precise policies against disinformation and hate speech.

Yet Musk’s tyranny is not unlimited. Where the rules of the platforms do not arrive, those of the states begin to exist, these are democratic. The EU has recently approved the Digital Services Act (DSA), a law that aims to limit the discretion of the large platforms on moderation. All social networks – including Twitter – will have to comply by January 2024. If they don’t, they will risk fines of up to 6% of global turnover. And there will be no way to avoid them with a survey.