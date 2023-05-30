No need to start a job admin!Microsoft announces that Windows 11 has new tricks to solve “programmed death” – Free Electronic News 3C Technology

(Picture/Review from Microsoft’s official website)

“CTRL + ALT + Delete” to open the “Job Manager”! It is a shortcut key that every Windows computer user must learn. Once the program is dead, it can be quickly closed and reopened. However, the procedures are inevitably too complicated. For this, Microsoft demonstrated a new method at the Bulid Developer Conference to help users “force close” Crashed program.

If the application crashes or freezes, in the future, users can right-click the application directly on the taskbar, and a new option “Force Quit” will appear. The function is the same as that of the task administrator. The system will immediately close the program to release performance resources without any waiting time. This feature has been launched in the beta version of Windows Insiders, and will be pushed to the official version later.

Please read on…

At present, if Windows 10 or 11 encounters a program that freezes or gets stuck and cannot be closed by clicking the “X” icon in the upper right corner through the normal process, you can first try the shortcut combination of “ALT+F4”. The common method is “CTRL + ALT + Delete” to open the “Job Manager”, find the program in “Applications”, right-click and select “End Job”.

“You may also want to see”

There are better options for group computers!Foreign media named 5 “display cards” that are too cost-effective

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities