“No one is rushing forward openly”: What’s next for the digital dollar?

It’s Summer 2020. Much of the world is in lockdown as the pandemic continues. And in academic and foreign policy circles, digital currencies are suddenly one of the hottest topics of the day. China is on track to launch its own central bank digital currency (CBDC). Many other countries have started CBDC research projects.

Even Facebook is proposing its own digital currency called Libra. Then, when the Federal Reserve’s Boston branch announced Project Hamilton, an idea in collaboration with MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative to figure out how such a central bank digital currency could be engineered, it didn’t really stir many people’s minds. A hypothetical Federal Reserve digital currency was not controversial at the time. And the US couldn’t afford to lag behind.

How things are changing: Three years later, the “digital dollar” – although it still doesn’t exist and the US Federal Reserve says it has no plans to issue one – has become a hot political issue. Taking advantage of US citizens’ widespread rejection of government surveillance, a group of politicians opposed to the CBDC have come out with the message that the idea is something to fear. It’s hard to say when those dynamics changed, but a certain kind of CBDC alarmism seemed to increase after President Joe Biden signed an executive order in March 2022 declaring that his administration would “undertake with the utmost urgency ‘research and development efforts’ regarding the potential design and deployment options of a CBDC in the United States.”

Now, politicians in both chambers of Congress have introduced bills designed to ensure that a CBDC never sees the light of day. And the first presidential candidates are explicitly campaigning against it. “Anyone who goes through the world with their eyes wide open can see the danger that this kind of idea would pose to Americans, who would like to continue to be able to conduct their business without the government seeing every single transaction in real time,” said Conservative Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is running for the Republican. In campaign speeches, DeSantis has also described a dystopian future in which the government uses its CBDC network to prevent people from buying guns or fossil fuels.

Arguments for the cash

The Fed not only has no plans to issue a digital currency, but has repeatedly stated that it would not do so without permission from Congress. How such a currency might work — including how closely it would mimic physical cash — is still an open question that can only be answered through further research and testing. The aim of the Hamilton project was therefore to build a prototype of just one (albeit important) component of such a system: a way to securely and resiliently manage the same volume of transactions that the major payment card networks process.

Hamilton’s first phase demonstrated feasible technical approaches, and the researchers promised a “phase 2” to explore sophisticated ideas for privacy and offline payments. But late last year, shortly after the project was targeted by senators and congressmen who opposed CBDC, the Boston Fed ended the project. Now fresh attempts might have to come from outside the central bank, which now prefers to remain politically neutral. And a digital dollar seems more unlikely than ever.

The opponents only see the idea as a solution in search of a problem anyway. After all, dollars can already be used digitally. If you pay with a debit card, it’s already going through the appropriate networks. And China‘s attempt to launch a central bank digital currency is not in itself a reason to launch one yourself, they say. In addition, the introduction of Libra has failed – a global digital currency operated by a technology company is no longer an issue. What other purpose would a government-issued digital currency serve then, other than to give the government a tool for financial monitoring and control of citizens?

But there is one problem that the digital dollar could still solve: physical cash is disappearing. Fewer and fewer retailers accept bills and coins. In addition, consumers are simply using less and less cash. Part of the reason is convenience, but there’s another important reason: you can’t buy cash online. In the United States, only 18 percent of all payments will be made in cash by 2022, compared to 31 percent in 2016, according to a study by the San Francisco Fed. Outside the US, the road to a cashless society is even further. That said, the decline in cash use is one of the main reasons more than 100 countries are pursuing the idea of ​​creating their own digital currencies.

privacy and anonymity

So the solution would be a digital currency with all the hallmarks of physical cash, according to Willamette University law professor Rohan Gray. The fact that we can’t use cash at Amazon is just one argument in favor of government-issued digital cash, Gray says. Additionally, many people in the US rely on bills and coins because they don’t have bank accounts and can’t get credit or debit cards. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) estimates that 5.9 million US households will be unbanked in 2021. Additionally, Gray says, cash has unique “social properties” that we are keen to preserve, including its privacy and anonymity. No one can directly understand how to spend their coins and bills. “I think anonymity is a social good,” says the lawyer.

Accordingly, Gray co-authored a bill in the US House of Representatives last year, the Electronic Currency and Secure Hardware Act (ECASH). The bill, introduced by Massachusetts Rep. Stephen Lynch, would have directed the Treasury Department to create a digital dollar that could be used both online and offline and would have cash-like features “including anonymity, privacy, and minimal generation of information in transactions.” The proposal didn’t leave the Congressional Financial Services Committee, but Gray says there are plans to bring it back this year.

DeSantis and other CBDC opponents most likely agree with Gray that we should emulate the privacy of cash in digital form — after all, they claim to be defending Americans against a financial surveillance state. But while Gray advocates a state-controlled system, they seem to favor something more like decentralized cryptocurrency networks that are not controlled by any central authority.

For example, DeSantis recently signed legislation specifically banning a “centralized” digital dollar in Florida, apparently leaving the door open to a “decentralized” dollar. Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, who introduced legislation earlier this year that would ban the Fed from issuing a digital currency, has said multiple times that a CBDC must be “open, permissionless, and private.” “Permissionless” is a term used by fans of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are open to anyone with an internet connection. Emmer, a Republican, is considered an outspoken crypto fan in Congress.

A range of possible designs

It is not clear how currency issued by a central bank could ever be controlled by such a crypto network. Also, Bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies have their own privacy issues. Although users are pseudonymous, information about the sender, recipient and amount of each transaction is published on the blockchain. Investigators are adept at using clues such as personal information that users share with crypto exchanges to discover their true identities.

Either way, using a blockchain network won’t be enough, Gray says, since many of the people who depend on cash don’t have internet access either. He envisions cards that exchange data contactlessly with other cards or smartphones in order to anonymously transfer values ​​online or offline. Like physical dollars, the digital proxies would be called bearer securities, meaning ownership confers ownership rights on the holder. However, there are still a number of unanswered technical questions about how to safely implement all of this – a fact Gray acknowledges.

Unanswered technical questions were also the motivation for the Hamilton project. The researchers examined possible designs for a “robust transaction processor” capable of processing at least tens of thousands of transactions per second — the capacity thought to be necessary to handle the volume of transactions in US retail. But they also wanted to develop a transaction processor that was flexible enough to offer a range of options for other parts of the system, e.g. B. Technologies for data protection and offline payments. The software they developed does not use blockchain but instead borrows components from Bitcoin. Neha Narula, director of the Digital Currency Initiative at MIT Media Lab, says it’s possible to break down a blockchain system into its component parts and then apply some – but not all – of those parts in a different context.

For example, part is the decentralized nature of a blockchain, which allows a cryptocurrency system to operate without relying on a single person to control it. The team decided that a CBDC would not need this property as it would be operated by a central bank. Another property of blockchains is known as “Byzantine fault tolerance” (BFT), which allows the network to function even when participants act dishonestly. The solution: The Hamilton team decided to assume that since the system would be operated by a single central bank, there would be no malicious participants.

