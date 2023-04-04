The top news in this TechnikNews Weekly is OPPO’s announcement that it will no longer sell smartphones on our market. Furthermore, Twitter will no longer be usable to the full extent as it is currently without a subscription.

Hope you’ve recovered from (bad) April Fool’s jokes. No kidding – on this April 2nd there will be a summary of our two top news items for you. Let’s start right away.

OPPO will no longer sell smartphones from us

Due to a licensing dispute with Nokia, OPPO has not been able to sell smartphones in Germany for a long time. Some other European markets are affected. Austria is not affected by these problems. Now OPPO seems to be drawing the line and withdrawing from the market:

Twitter without a subscription will bring restrictions in the future

If you want to use Twitter as you currently do, you will be asked to pay in the future. Some important functions for interacting with others are restricted. Twitter Blue is the name of the subscription, which will serve as a source of financing for the social media service after the takeover of Elon Musk. The subscription costs around eight dollars a month. You will no longer be able to use these functions without a subscription:

