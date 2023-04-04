Home Technology No OPPO smartphones in Germany, Twitter without a subscription with restrictions
Technology

No OPPO smartphones in Germany, Twitter without a subscription with restrictions

by admin
No OPPO smartphones in Germany, Twitter without a subscription with restrictions

The top news in this TechnikNews Weekly is OPPO’s announcement that it will no longer sell smartphones on our market. Furthermore, Twitter will no longer be usable to the full extent as it is currently without a subscription.

Hope you’ve recovered from (bad) April Fool’s jokes. No kidding – on this April 2nd there will be a summary of our two top news items for you. Let’s start right away.

OPPO will no longer sell smartphones from us

Due to a licensing dispute with Nokia, OPPO has not been able to sell smartphones in Germany for a long time. Some other European markets are affected. Austria is not affected by these problems. Now OPPO seems to be drawing the line and withdrawing from the market:

Twitter without a subscription will bring restrictions in the future

If you want to use Twitter as you currently do, you will be asked to pay in the future. Some important functions for interacting with others are restricted. Twitter Blue is the name of the subscription, which will serve as a source of financing for the social media service after the takeover of Elon Musk. The subscription costs around eight dollars a month. You will no longer be able to use these functions without a subscription:

recommendations for you

See also  How does the new Instagram procedure for age verification work, even in Italy

You may also like

They thought it was a stone, but upon...

Australia bans TikTok on state company phones

Artemis II, here are the four astronauts of...

Built on HarmonyOS!Overseas versions of HUAWEI P60 and...

7 ideas for screencasts at work

Twitter changes logo: Musk “marries” Dogecoin’s dog (and...

Why don’t you upgrade to Win11? Data: Windows...

Amazon: counterfeiting harms everyone, not just companies

JPEX’s metaverse JP Planet game token JPP, officially...

Intel Wireless WiFi Software: High Risk IT Vulnerability!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy