FX168 Financial News (North America) News Xiaomi launched the wireless VR smart glasses exploration version, which is Xiaomi’s latest attempt to create popularity in a field that has not yet become mainstream.

The wireless VR smart glasses concept device from Chinese mobile phone maker Xiaomi hopes to allow users to use an embedded camera to select and open applications, swipe pages, and exit applications to return to the start page without using a smartphone. According to Xiaomi, the Mi Wireless VR glasses weigh 126 grams and display information to users through two MicroOLED screens.

Xiaomi said that this is a human-centered design of AR glasses. It is the first to adopt wireless distributed computing. It has a retina-level light environment adaptive display. Interconnection scenes and other functions. It also has a retina-level light environment adaptation display experience, connects with the mobile phone at one touch, supports innovative micro-gesture interaction, complete large-screen application ecology, and rich interconnection and interoperability scenarios.

Beijing-based Xiaomi unveiled the device at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​alongside its latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 13 Pro. Xiaomi often touts its own futuristic prototypes, like a phone with a selfie camera hidden behind a display, and a phone with a detachable lens system, some of which end up being real-world products.

VR glasses have long been considered the next must-have device, but demand for them has been pent up due to limited functionality, unsightly designs, and bulkiness. Both Snap Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. have released such devices, and Apple has been working on its own headset for years.

Xiaomi has improved some of the features of its VR glasses in its latest design, but it may need further refinement before it’s ready for consumers.

