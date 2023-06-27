Noam Chomsky’s Consensus Factory in the 21st Century

Disinformation researcher Renée DiResta of the Stanford Internet Observatory writes in Noéma magazine about Noam Chomsky’s Manufacturing Consent and how his media theory has been subverted by the internet and social media.

Chomsky’s five old-world media filters — “ownership, advertising, sourcing, catching flak, and fear” — have been largely transformed, and often perverted, by the Net. The democratization of publishing has reduced the costs of publishing to practically zero, commercialization of the media often works through patronage instead of advertising, old gatekeepers and experts have been swept away and are just one voice among many, “catching flak”, i.e. headwind from influential participants, is a sure guarantee of attention in times of the Streisand Effect and the possibilities of fearmongering, i.e. “scaremongering” are available to everyone today.

The web has made room for many interconnected micro-publics in which new, seemingly niche “Davids” do battle with scores of “Goliaths” in a global attention economy. The consequences are hyper-contrarianism, i.e. the tendency of “media-of-ones” (media-of-the-individuals) to vehemently contradict every conceivable expression of the “old elites” and only and exclusively in the context of the respective niches read. This then leads to conspiracy theories in which established media lie to the public and only the lonely, self-thinking fighter knows the truth. “Do your research”.

In line with this, a new study was recently published, about which I wrote a longer text here in my newsletter, and which traces the well-known rhetorical exaggeration on the Internet to a side effect of the online disinhibition effect: the ODE describes a loss of self-control in online communication due to a lack of Means of communication such as body language or facial expressions. In an attention economy, it is precisely these missing means of communication that lead to an exaggeration of the facts in addition to a disinhibition of language. Everything is at least “awesome” or “literally the worst,” and press failures are no longer “sloppy reporting under the influence of the economic pressures of capitalism,” but vicious conspiracies by satanists eating small children in pizza parlor basements.

DiResta does not have a solution to the problem. She writes about the fact that transparency of the new economic modalities and their consequences for publishers — I don’t mean publishers, but, practically: everyone. — might be enough to make the public more wary of hyperbolic lone wolves with millions of followers on Twitter. She may be right about that in the long term, after all, a certain familiarization effect is already emerging, especially with regard to the culture wars since 2015.

On the other hand, I do not believe that becoming accustomed to Internet outrage is a sufficient means of reuniting fragmented publics into a civilizational commonality, nor that this fragmented public is particularly new. The only new thing is that we can now see more broadly that our neighbors actually think very differently than we do, and that we can publicly comment on and evaluate this.

