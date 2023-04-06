Noble Audio Mystique Hong Kong Hands-on

Noble Audio’s wired earphones have won the support of consumers in the high-end earphone market with their imposing yet delicate tuning, and they have also brought the same tuning to their true wireless earphones. The latest Mystique is the twin machine of last year’s Fokus Pro. It is also equipped with a second iron unit (8.2mm titanium moving coil unit + Knowles double moving iron unit), but this time the main product is tuned by the brand manager Dr. John himself. , bringing audiophile-level timbre.

The headphone body of Noble Audio Mystique continues to be produced by 3D printing, with a thick tube design. There will be two types of ear gels in the package, one is a traditional tapered design, and the other is a wide-mouthed two-layer design, which can Bring higher wearing stability. There is no big Noble crown icon on the outer touch panel, and it is replaced by a low-key text style. The background color is blue and glitter powder with a touch of white, which has the image of waves, and they emphasize manual painting. Every Every headset is different.

Mystique is quite big for a true wireless headset, as is the charging case with a metal shell, but this is also the price for good sound. In terms of specifications, the Qualcomm QCC3040 platform is used to provide Bluetooth 5.2 and aptX Adaptive high-resolution encoding. The battery life is 7.5 hours for a single device, and another 30 hours for the charging box.

The brand’s mobile app “Noble FoKus” can provide EQ adjustment and gesture changes for Mystique earphones. It also has a Sound ID personalized tuning tool, and it is also seen that Mystique has added a transparent mode, allowing users to wear earphones and hear the environment sound.

According to the editor’s personal actual hearing experience, the Mystique sound field is close to the body and has a very three-dimensional effect. The low frequency is full of power and fullness, but it will not overwhelm the mid-frequency and high-frequency. For pop songs, it can highlight the rhythm of the background music while retaining the clarity of the singer.

Noble Audio Mystique true wireless headphones have been listed in Hong Kong, and the price has risen slightly to $2,980.