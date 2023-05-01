Nobody expected this cell phone

HTC, the long-established Android company, has returned to the market with a new budget smartphone called the Wildfire E2 Play. Despite its affordable price, it has a quad camera and generous RAM.

HTC introduces Wildfire E2 Play

The Taiwanese Android manufacturer HTC is now a long way from the glory of the past – and the Wildfire E2 Play that has just been presented will not change that. It’s about a inexpensive LTE smartphone with Unisoc processor, which at least has a quadruple camera on the back. The fairly large working memory is also impressive.

The LC display of the cell phone comes on a diagonal of 6.82 inches with a resolution of 1,640 x 720 pixels. The maximum brightness is specified as 450 nits, but HTC prefers not to reveal the refresh rate. The display is interrupted at the top by a waterdrop notch. The selfie camera behind it allows photos with up to 8 MP.

The main camera on the back offers a significantly higher resolution up to 48MP. There is also an ultra wide angle with 5 MP and a macro lens and a depth sensor, each of which has 2 MP.

HTC opted for the Unisoc T606 for the processor, which can also be found in the Nokia G21 and Motorola Moto E32, among others. stand him 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage to the side. Instead of Android 13, it was only enough for Android 12.

The 4.600-mAh-Battery is charged via USB-C with a maximum of 10 watts. Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE are included (source: HTC).

HTC Wildfire E2 Play: price not yet known

How much HTC wants for its new cell phone has not yet been explained. More than 200 euros shouldn’t cost the Wildfire E2 Play if it were to be released in Europe. At least in Taiwan, the smartphone in the colors black and blue should go on sale shortly.

