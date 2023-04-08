We really can’t part with cash. Even if we pay more and more often by card, only cash is true – at least that’s what people say. But what to do with the cash that you want to store away in your own four walls? Putting it under the mattress is probably not the best idea. There are some clever money hiders that don’t look like it.

Money hiding places for your cash

Your money is safest in the bank – everyone should be aware of that. But you also want to have some cash in the house. You can’t pay by card everywhere and you won’t find ATMs on every corner. Thieves are happy if they are presented with the cash directly in the event of a break-in. That’s why it’s good to hide your money.

One thing you should keep in mind: thieves are well informed and know the most popular hiding places. This includes, for example, the cash in the mattress or in the flower pot. Even the coffee can is no longer a good idea. But the companies are always coming up with new hiding places. So we took a look at Amazon to see what cool money hiding places there are for your cash.

socket safe

If you have drywall with enough space behind it or are remodeling anyway, then a socket safe an interesting choice (check it out on Amazon). Hardly any thief should check every socket to see if there is a hiding place behind it. It’s all about not being noticed. You can even plug in a power cord to create the perfect illusion. But if the hiding place is discovered, breaking open shouldn’t be a problem.

Car key safe

Granted, in one Radio remote control for the car There isn’t much room for cash, but you can safely store a few bills. If the thief doesn’t want to steal the car, the key should stay where it is. But would also be good anti-theft protection for the car if you put the wrong key down.

wall clock

There is one in almost every household wall clock. Why not place a little secret hiding place in it? Such a wall clock can be bought directly (look at Amazon). To be honest, I’m not so sure that this is actually a good hiding place. Maybe as a distraction with a smaller sum to distract from the actual hiding place.

Shelf with secret compartment

That also looks very inconspicuous Shelf with secret compartment off (look at Amazon). Basically, it just looks like a shelf where you can place decorations. The front handle is usually not on. The shelf also remains closed. The shelf can only be opened and the contents accessed if you hold the magnetic handle in the right place. A clever hiding place that hardly anyone would expect, especially if you have several shelves of this kind spread around the apartment.

hiding in a can

Almost everyone has cans of ready-to-eat food such as ravioli or drinks such as Cola or Pepsi in the house. You can also hide your money in it and place it inconspicuously next to other cans. It comes in a variety of designs. Below are three examples:

But you should definitely make sure that the weight is similar and that nothing rattles when you examine the can. If a thief checks the cans, he could otherwise quickly come to your hiding place. In addition, you could also keep such a can perfectly in the pantry or in the basement. You just have to hope that the burglary doesn’t happen in the basement.

Candle with hiding place

Candles are popular decorative elements. Since it should hardly notice a thief that a hiding place in one of the candles could be located. In fact, there really is such a solution (check it out on Amazon). The candle is real and can even be lit.

What is the safest solution for your cash?

The safest place is and remains the bank. If you don’t want the money in your account, you can use a safe deposit box. If you still want to keep your cash in the house or apartment, experts always recommend a professionally installed safe that cannot simply be taken with you (source: T-Online). These hideouts we suggest here should never be used for thousands of dollars. We’re talking about small amounts of up to 1,000 euros or less.

If you want to store a lot of money, you should always get professional advice. You should also invest in making your property burglar-proof. There are many options with better locks and brackets on doors, but also bolts on windows. Here, too, professional advice is needed to protect yourself.