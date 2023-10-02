Noctua Introduces High-Quality PWM Fan Hub for Improved Fan Control

Noctua Expands Hardware Lineup with Premium PWM Fan Hub

Noctua, renowned for producing top-notch and noiseless fans, has now ventured into manufacturing hardware accessories. Moving beyond their popular thermal paste range and CPU thermal paste shields, the company has introduced a voltage regulator, specifically a PWM fan hub, to its product lineup.

While some may argue that having a fan hub in their computer case is unnecessary, the reality is that most fan centers in the market today suffer from various drawbacks. These include poor performance, disregarding software and BIOS fan settings, lack of functionality, and limited input options, sometimes even exhibiting all these issues simultaneously.

To address these concerns, Noctua has developed a high-quality solution – an 8-channel PWM fan hub that can be connected either directly to the motherboard via a single cable (the method used for testing) or through an external emulation controller, similar to the NA-FC1, another offering from Noctua.

Additionally, the fan hub supports non-PWM fans, making it a versatile solution for users. It is compatible with 12V and 5V fans, as well as 3+4-pin fan cables. While this may seem standard, it is worth noting that numerous fan hubs primarily cater to 4-pin fans, omitting speed control functionality for 3-pin fans.

The fan hub can be powered solely through the motherboard’s single PWM connector, eliminating the need for a SATA power cable. However, this option reduces power from 54 watts to 24 watts. Considering the reviewer’s requirement of all eight connectors, including two for large 200mm fans, they opted for the SATA power solution. Moreover, the fan hub incorporates safety features like overcurrent protection on both power sockets and a self-resetting fuse to prevent short circuits. Users will also appreciate the small LED lights that indicate fan operation status, contributing to ease of use and error detection, particularly in dimly lit environments.

Although the reviewer initially had reservations about the product, they realize that Noctua’s innovation offers more value than initially anticipated. The fan hub eliminates the need for double tape or Velcro-based solutions, providing a more secure and convenient mounting option. The reviewer even encourages competitors to adopt similar designs, emphasizing the practicality and functionality of Noctua’s offering. Furthermore, the company’s reputation for reliability is reinforced by a generous six-year warranty.

Priced at 38 euros locally, the Noctua PWM fan hub proves to be a worthy investment for users dissatisfied with the performance of their current fan centers. Its magnetic mount and well-made hardware deliver a significant upgrade compared to the built-in hub controllers commonly found in high-end cases or the cheap external controllers typically offered by most fan manufacturers. Even without the SATA power cable, providing 24 watts of power, the fan hub surpasses the capabilities of general-purpose controllers, which often fall short. Additionally, with a maximum capacity of 54 watts, it can easily handle large front fans that are increasingly popular among PC enthusiasts.

In summary, the Noctua PWM fan hub may seem like a small addition, but for anyone who has experienced the frustration of a faulty controller causing a fan to run at 100% speed, it is evident that investing in a high-quality fan hub is essential.

