Noctua launches the NA-FH1 FAN HUB with high quality and safety protection, which can expand 8 PWM fans

Although Roadmap has been delayed again and again, but Noctua owl products must have his quality. Noctua launches a new high-quality FAN HUB fan expansion board “NA-FH1” with safety protection.

NA-FH1 can provide 8 4pin PWM fans for expansion, and uses SATA power supply and 1 4pin PWM to connect to the motherboard to exchange RPM and PWM signals.

In addition, Noctua emphasizes that ordinary fan expansion boards do not have basic protection functions. Noctua NA-FH1 has auto-resetting fuses on the SATA and 4pin PWM input terminals to ensure the current safety of the circuit board. And when one-to-many FAN HUB is expanded, it can ensure that each fan has sufficient power supply and achieves consistent speed control.

The Noctua NA-FH1 can be attached to a general steel case through magnets. If it is an aluminum case, it needs to be fixed with adhesive backing. The NA-FH1 is priced at USD 34.90, and it is expected to be launched in Taiwan in the future.

source: noctua.at、noctua.at/en/na-fh1