Node.js 20 adds a permission model and can create a single executable application | iThome

The OpenJS Foundation released the 20th major version of Node.js. The update focus of this version includes adding the permission model. At the same time, the test_runner module has reached a stable stage, and the V8 engine has been updated to version 11.3. In addition, developers can also create A single executable application that can distribute application systems without installing Node.js.

The permission model of Node.js 20 can restrict resource access during program execution. Officials believe that this mode is an important security mechanism. When this model is enabled, it will restrict access to all available permissions, including restricting access to the file system , The ability to create programs or create worker_threads, so that third-party libraries can be prevented from accessing machine resources without user consent. Since the feature is currently experimental, developers need to use a special flag on the API to enable it.

Node.js has not had its own test tool (Test Runner) for a long time, so developers need to use third-party tools to test code, and in Node.js 18, the official finally added a built-in core test tool module test_runner, The module reached a stable stage in Node.js 20, and developers can use it in production to create JavaScript tests.

Node.js 20 also has an important function, which is to allow developers to create a single executable application, allowing the Node.js application system to be released without installing Node.js, that is to say, this function will The project is compiled into a binary file, which is convenient for developers to release. The official mentioned that Microsoft, a member of the OpenJS Foundation, is also researching this method to further reduce vector attacks.

The JavaScript engine of Node.js 20 has been updated to V8 11.3. The new features of this new version, including Google’s newly updated WebAssembly tail call, can effectively improve the execution performance of recursive functions.

