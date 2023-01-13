Since the combination of e-sports style and RGB in the past few years, almost all visible peripherals and components have caught up with this craze, not to mention the long-developed keyboard, mouse, even tables, chairs, monitors, and computers. Cases, water-cooling kits, cooling fans, etc., all take the brilliance as their mission. In contrast, gaming headsets are much more low-key. After all, among all peripherals, only headsets are in use, and users themselves cannot see the lighting effects. However, this also prompts manufacturers to pay more attention to hardware functions. In terms of upgrades, this year, “active noise reduction” is the most obvious trend. More and more manufacturers have begun to add active noise reduction technology. The purpose is to further eliminate noise interference and enhance player immersion. sense and focus.

5 Key Points for Purchasing Noise-Canceling Gaming Headphones

In the past, the goal of gaming headsets was very clear, so compared with general music or monitor headsets, there are indeed differences in tuning, such as paying more attention to the clarity of voice dialogue, increasing the sense of volume and extension of low frequencies, in order to strengthen the game The shock of the sound effect, etc., also includes the direction of the sound, and even the ability to clearly distinguish the distance of the sound, so as to achieve the ability of listening to the sound. For a long time, the listening characteristics of e-sports headsets can be said to be more focused on sound effects than sound quality. However, after many audio brands joined the battlefield, the sound quality performance has also been improved. Users can easily switch between movies, music, etc. Different sound presentation modes, or adjust the low, middle and high pitches by yourself through the equalizer, with noise reduction and Bluetooth functions, you can realize mobile games and outdoor use scenarios, and gradually develop in the direction of multiple scenarios. Below we list There are a few key points that need to be paid attention to when choosing gaming headsets.

Key point 1: start with comfort

If you usually play games for a long time, then if you want to choose a pair of headphones that suit you, the first thing you need to pay attention to is the comfort of wearing. Whether wearing glasses will be affected, if it is a wired style, whether it will be easily entangled and knotted, etc. to check, rather than just looking at whether the appearance is cool or not, whether the RGB color is rich or not, if it is uncomfortable to wear, then regardless of the sound quality No matter how good it is, it will not only fail to improve the gaming experience, but will cause additional burden. Since everyone’s head shape is different, the same earphone will have different feelings for different people. In addition, earphones with noise reduction function will also cause Slightly heavier, if the situation permits, it is recommended to try it on before making a decision.

Key point 2: True wireless or earmuffs?

If you search for keywords such as “e-sports” and “noise reduction”, there are many options for true wireless in-ear or over-ear gaming headphones. For mobile gamers, true wireless headphones are indeed It is a convenient choice to carry, but there are a few points to consider. First of all, most true wireless headsets only have Bluetooth as a connection method. In addition to the lack of multi-platform support, if the Bluetooth only supports SBC or AAC encoding, the delay will be more obvious. , may affect the game experience, you need to choose a style that supports aptX LL or aptX Adaptive coding to have a better effect. In addition, some true wireless earphones can reduce the delay by switching the “game mode”, but at the cost of increasing power consumption and even reducing the original sound quality, it depends on personal choice. In addition, if you need to talk to your teammates instantly, due to the limitation of their own size, the true wireless headset is not as good as the earmuff gaming headset with a boom-type directional microphone in terms of microphone reception and noise immunity.

Key 3: Differences in Active Noise Cancellation Technology

The principle of active noise reduction technology is to use the microphone to receive external noise, and after the signal processor converts it, it sends out the reverse sound wave and the noise to offset. Since the algorithm of each company is different, the noise reduction ability also exists. difference. At present, the active noise reduction technology is roughly divided into three types: feedforward type, feedback type, and hybrid type. Among them, the feedforward type uses an external microphone to receive environmental noise, which can isolate most of the noise of human voices and vehicles; the feedback type is The microphone is placed inside the earmuffs, which can capture the sound heard by the user, and separate the noise from it to offset it; while the hybrid noise reduction has the advantages of both feedforward and feedback, but the production cost is also high. Relatively will affect the price of the headset. On the other hand, under certain circumstances, the noise-canceling gaming headset can also receive external sound through the ambient sound mode, which can avoid the difficulty of detecting the dynamics of the external environment because the passive noise-canceling function of the earmuff itself is too good.

Key point 4: The importance of spatial sound effects

Early e-sports headsets used to be designed with multiple built-in monomers to achieve the multi-channel effect of imitating surround sound, but the effect was not good. With the development of acoustic research and HRTF technology, in addition to virtual 7.1-channel In addition to becoming more and more popular, spatial audio effects have become the mainstream trend of current e-sports headsets. From the perspective of games, spatial audio effects can create a near-real sense of space and help players judge the sound direction and distance. It should be noted that if the game content itself has only two channels and does not support multi-channel, the surround effect simulated through the spatial sound effect may be inaccurate. In addition, depending on the headphone brand, the supported spatial sound effects can be roughly divided into three camps: Dolby Access, DTS Headphone: X, and THX Spatial Audio. Apps, in principle, can be purchased independently.

Key 5: Make good use of the EQ customization function

Based on the physiological structural factors of each person, the frequencies that can be heard are more or less different. Therefore, the same pair of headphones cannot satisfy all users. In addition, gaming headphones are rarely provided for trial listening, and it is impossible to buy them in stores. Open the game to try it out, so another solution is to adjust the headset yourself. Most mid-range and above gaming headphones have an equalizer (EQ) function, which can adjust the headphones to the most suitable listening state. The general principle of EQ adjustment is to increase the frequency of the sound you want to hear and reduce the frequency of the sound you don’t need. Turn it down, if you feel that the footsteps in the game are not clear, you can try to increase the dB value at a frequency of about 250Hz ~ 1KHz; if you feel that the gunshots are sharp and uncomfortable, you can also try to reduce some high-frequency sounds. Some headphones also provide additional preset modes, such as movies, music, etc., and you can also fine-tune them according to your listening habits to customize your gaming headphones.

JBL Quantum One: Both noise reduction and head tracking

Specification

●Wired connection: 3.5mm/USB-C

●Single size: 50mm

● Impedance: 32 ohms

●Frequency response: 20Hz～40KHz

●Weight: 369g Manufacturer Information: Yingda Trading (Agent) 06-2914751 www.jbl-tw.com Suggested selling price: NT$11,880

Although many audio products launched by JBL are mainly for individuals and families, there is still an independent e-sports headset product Quantum series, of which Quantum One is the only one in the series equipped with active noise reduction technology adjusted for games. It is connected through the USB interface and is suitable for PC, Mac and PS4/5 platforms. The headset also has a 3.5mm interface to connect to other game platforms. For a wired headset, the weight of Quantum One is not light, but due to the proper weight, it will not cause too much pressure to wear. The head tracking function is another highlight of Quantum One. Built-in sensors and auxiliary microphones are customized with special algorithms, which can change the direction of the sound as the player’s head moves, providing a more realistic 3D audio positioning. With the JBL QuantumENGINE application, it can be defined for individual games Exclusive equalizer settings.

Sony INZONE H9: Spatial sound effects tailored for players

Specification

● Wireless connection: 2.4GHz/Bluetooth 5.0

● Single body size: 40mm

● Frequency response: 5Hz～20KHz

● Battery life: 32 hours

● Weight: about 330g Manufacturer information: ●Sony Taiwan ●449-9111 ●www.sony.com.tw Suggested selling price: NT$8,290

Based on the changes in the game ecology, the exclusive games on the PS platform in the past have been transplanted to the PC one after another. This seems to have led Sony to extend its focus to PC gamers, and created a new e-sports brand INZONE this year. The first three gaming headsets, H3, H7 and H9, can be said to be in the same style as the PS5 console. The highest-end H9 is equipped with ANC active noise reduction function and adopts feed-forward noise reduction technology, which can effectively deal with the living environment. Low-frequency noise, such as air-conditioning and vehicle noise, etc., and provides switching settings for ambient sound. After connecting through the included 2.4GHz USB wireless transmitter, EQ adjustment and related settings can be performed on the PC side through a dedicated application program. On the PS5 platform, it can support Tempest 3D game sound effects. Through a new diaphragm with a unique shape, it can reproduce The high-frequency and subwoofer effects in the game are controlled and optimized by the design of the air duct. In addition, the H9 also has a Bluetooth connection function, and the dual-mode connection can be connected at the same time, so you will not miss the call during the game. Of course, the INZONE series earphones also support Sony’s self-developed 360 spatial sound personalization function. You can create a hearing profile by taking pictures of your ears through the mobile app, and then you can generate the best sound field effect through algorithms. In the recent firmware update, Sony has adjusted the microphone’s sound quality and has also achieved considerable improvement.

Razer Barracuda Pro: Equipped with Hybrid Noise Cancellation to Support Mobile Gamers

Specification

● Wireless connection: 2.4GHz/Bluetooth 5.2

● Single body size: 50mm

● Impedance: 32 ohms

● Battery life: 40 hours

● Weight: 340g Manufacturer information: Taiwan Razer ●02-2341-1038 ●www2.razer.com/tw-zh/ Suggested selling price: NT$8,099

Razer’s Barracuda series of gaming headsets, the main feature is the emphasis on support for home and out use. This year’s Barracuda Pro has significantly improved in terms of software and hardware, including the upgrade of the bio-fiber drive unit from 40mm to 50mm, and built-in The THX AAA achromatic audio amplifier is added to further reduce distortion and noise. Barracuda Pro is also the first product in this series to add active noise reduction. It uses the same hybrid noise reduction technology as OPUS headphones, through the inward and outward microphones, respectively receive external and internal noise and eliminate them, and You can adjust 10 different levels of noise reduction intensity through the Razer Synapse app or the Razer Audio mobile app. It also provides an ambient sound mode. Even when ANC is turned off, there is a good passive noise reduction effect only through the earmuffs. In addition, considering the portability of mobile players, Barracuda Pro canceled the detachable directional microphone and replaced it with dual hidden MEMS microphones to receive the user’s voice through beamforming technology. In terms of wireless functions, it also supports 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.2 dual-mode. Through the mini transmitter, the mobile phone can also perform low-latency transmission at 2.4GHz, but it is more surprising that Razer canceled the 3.5mm connection method this time. For Xbox For players on the platform, it is equivalent to not being able to use Barracuda Pro.

EPOS H3PRO Hybrid: audiophile sound quality with complete EQ customization function

Specification

● Wireless connection: 2.4GHz / Bluetooth 5.2

● Single body size: 40mm

● Impedance: 32 ohms

● Battery life: 38 hours

● Weight: about 308g Manufacturer Information: ●Jianning Enterprise (Agent) ●02-2786-5155 ●www.gdshop.tw Suggested selling price: NT$9,990

EPOS, which has a deep blood relationship with Sennheiser, launched the first gaming headset H3 without Sennheiser’s name last year since it established an independent brand. On the basis of H3, EPOS has successively launched advanced models such as H3 Hybrid and H3PRO Hybrid. The latter is further equipped with ANC active noise reduction technology, which can be turned on and off through the sliding switch on the earmuffs. Since H3PRO Hybrid passively The noise reduction is already very good, so the active noise reduction is used as an auxiliary purpose, mainly to eliminate additional low-frequency noise, which can eliminate up to 16 decibels, without the ambient sound function. In addition to supporting 2.4GHz and Bluetooth dual-mode connections, H3PRO Hybrid still retains 3.5mm and USB wired connection methods. In terms of game platform support, it has not been discounted because of the noise reduction function. The software function is another highlight of H3PRO Hybrid. There are not many fancy functions, but the focus is on the adjustment of EQ, which provides 9-band frequency adjustment, and the earphone and microphone can be set separately. In the microphone option, it also provides Sound enhancer, and supports sidetone, NOISE Gate and other advanced function settings, which is quite useful for players or live broadcasters. In terms of surround sound, although virtual 7.1 channels are provided, it needs to be connected through a USB cable to enable it.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: Standalone console, true multi-system connectivity

Specification

● Wireless connection: 2.4GHz / Bluetooth 5.0

● Single body size: 40mm

● Impedance: 38 ohms

● Battery life: 44 hours

● Weight: about 298g Manufacturer Information: Synnex International (Agent) ●02-2508-0055 ●tw.steelseries.com Suggested selling price: NT$13,590

Compared with other brands, SteelSeries has launched a variety of mid-to-high-end headphone products in just a few months this year. Among them, Arctis Nova Pro uses a combination of headphones and GameDAC, and continues the tradition of previous flagships, simultaneously launching wired and wireless headphones. And the version for the Xbox platform, the R&D team was also inspired by the precise control of the sound in the recording studio, and made sound quality, clarity and control the core focus of Arctis Nova Pro. The newly designed GameDAC integrates wireless transmission, 10-band equalizer setting, and multi-system connection interface, and is equipped with metal knobs and monochrome OLED screens, providing intuitive operation modes, and even has a battery charging function, while wireless headphones It is designed with a separate lithium battery. When playing at home, you can replace the battery at any time to achieve an uninterrupted gaming experience. Even when you are out, the two batteries can maintain a battery life of up to 44 hours. In terms of noise reduction function, a hybrid system of 4 sets of microphones is used to eliminate external noise, and it also supports a transparent ambient sound mode that can hear external dynamics. The retractable microphone not only has AI noise reduction reception, but can also be completely stored inside the earmuffs. It is worth mentioning that SteelSeries has also developed a new Sonar Audio software suite for it, which can adjust EQ and mix for games, voice and microphone respectively, and can also adjust the orientation and distance of spatial sound effects, allowing players to master any sound details.