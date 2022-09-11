NOKIA’s XpressMusic series and SonyEricsson’s Walkman series can be said to be the two most popular and most popular classic music mobile phone series from 2005 to 2010. Although both of these two classic series were eliminated by the market, but acquired by HMD Global NOKIA, on the other hand, launched the “NOKIA 5710 XpressAudio”, a replica version of the 5700 XpressMusic this year. NOKIA 5710 XpressAudio not only adopts the classic black and red body color of XpressMusic series, but also completely reproduces the 5700 XpressMusic’s music shortcut keys, internal key microSD memory card, classic game Snake… and other features, and adds 4G+4G dual card dual Waiting for the very unique built-in Bluetooth headset design, not only the elements of XpressMusic are completely reproduced, but also show the innovative design concept of XpressMusic, creating more topics and popularity.

The classic XpressMusic black and red color scheme fully reproduces the legendary series that was very popular in those days

NOKIA 5710 XpressAudio is equipped with a 2.4-inch screen with a resolution of QVGA (240×320). Although the resolution and screen size are not as good as today’s smartphones, as a replica phone, it still fully presents the low-resolution and small size of the year. The screen makes friends who have experienced that era have endless aftertastes. In addition, NOKIA 5710 XpressAudio also completely reproduces the music operation interface of XpressMusic, setting music shortcut keys directly on both sides of the screen, just like the appearance of NOKIA 5700 XpressMusic, it can be seen at a glance that this is a music-emphasized music cell phone.





▲The boxed NOKIA 5710 is designed with a transparent and carton box. The transparent part is used to place the mobile phone, and the part of the carton is to place the additional accessories. There are also mobile phone icons on the side of the box for decoration.

▲List of box contents, in addition to a NOKIA 5710, a charger (5V/1A), a USB Type-A to microUSB charging cable, a battery (1,450mAh), a pair of Bluetooth headphones and a Instructions for use.

▲NOKIA 5710 uses the same black and red color scheme as the NOKIA 5700 XpressMusic music phone of the year. A large area of ​​black is matched with a small part of red, which brings a distinctive personality and dynamic style to this phone, which is really beautiful.

▲NOKIA 5710 is equipped with a 2.4-inch screen with a resolution of QVGA (240×320). Although it is a perfect replica of the mobile phone screen of the year, it is not enough according to the current specifications.





▲NOKIA 5710 XperssAudio also pays tribute to the classic music-specific control panel of the XpressMusic generation. It has a very useful music shortcut key on the fuselage. From left to right on the right side of the fuselage are the previous song, play/pause, next song, and the left It is a button with high volume and low volume, which can be operated more intuitively when listening to music and radio.

▲The keyboard adopts the traditional nine-square grid design, not the QWERTY keyboard commonly used in smart phones. Although it is more troublesome to choose words, it also faithfully reproduces the input method of the mobile phone.

▲The way of locking and unlocking the mobile phone is also faithfully reproduced. Locking the mobile phone is done through the lock function in the function table, and to unlock it is to press the unlock button and then the rice key.

The coolest design in 2022, hide the Bluetooth headset directly in the body!It is a pity that the rotating mechanism in the lower half of the fuselage has not been reproduced

The biggest feature of the NOKIA XpressMusic series is that it will have a very unique body design. The biggest highlight of the NOKIA 5700 XpressMusic was the music shortcut keys and the rotatable lower half of the body, although the NOKIA 5710 XpressAudio only reproduced the music shortcut keys and There is no re-engraved rotatable lower half of the fuselage, but NOKIA has added a direct built-in Bluetooth headset to it. This design is not only very cool, but also takes into account practicality. If you want to say that 2022 is the most creative and eye-catching One of the brightest designs is the NOKIA 5710 XpressAudio.

▲ The back cover of NOKIA 5710 is made of matte plastic. In addition to feeling quite comfortable, it can also greatly reduce the problem of fingerprints, which is a relatively easy-to-care design.





▲The large-area red plastic slide cover is printed with a downward push icon. After pushing it open, you can see the Bluetooth headset stored in the fuselage.

▲ The earphones provided by NOKIA 5710 adopt a semi-in-ear design. In addition to the same black and red color scheme as the body, the position of the ear handle is also embellished with NOKIA’s brand logo, creating the same texture as the mobile phone. In addition, this pair of Bluetooth headphones also supports Bluetooth 5.0 connection capability and anti-loss function. Although the sound quality and noise reduction are very common, the stability of the connection is quite good, which can provide a good entertainment effect.

▲The earphone storage compartment has a magnetic charging contact and a fool-proof design. As long as the earphones are placed in the corresponding position, they can be securely stored in the storage compartment, and there is no need to worry about falling or losing them during use.

▲NOKIA 5710 is only equipped with a 3.1 million pixel main lens and a single LED fill light, and is not equipped with a selfie lens. In addition, the imaging performance of this 3.1-megapixel main lens is very poor. Not only can it not take pictures at night, but it can’t even take good-looking pictures during the day.

▲ There is a bright silver NOKIA Logo in the middle of the back cover, which plays a finishing touch on the black or red back cover.

▲The speaker is set under the back cover, and it is easy to be blocked when playing music by hand, so special attention must be paid to it.

▲ The back cover and battery of NOKIA 5710 are replaceable. If you are worried that the battery life of the phone is not long enough, you can prepare another fully charged battery.

▲NOKIA 5710 adopts an independent three-card slot design. In addition to supporting 4G+4G dual card dual standby, you can also use a microSD memory card to expand the capacity (up to 32GB microSD), and it will be more convenient to store music.

Using Unisoc T107 processor and Series 30+ semi-closed system, built-in a variety of practical functions

NOKIA 5710 XpressAudio is powered by Unisoc T107​ processor, with 48MB RAM / 128MB ROM (up to 32GB microSD memory card expansion), 1,450mAh battery (replaceable), and runs S30+​ (Series 30+) semi-enclosed system. The logic of use is completely different from that of Android or iOS devices. Not only is there no way to download any apps, but even listening to music can only be done through the FM radio function or playing MP3 stored in the memory card, which is relatively difficult for those who are used to Android or iOS devices. adapt. However, NOKIA 5710 still has a variety of built-in useful functions, such as FM radio function, Bluetooth headset status view, Facebook App, Opera mini browser, Snake… etc. It is regarded as a few classic and well-received functions of the year. Complete reproduction.

▲NOKIA 5710 is a very easy-to-use wireless FM radio and music player with internal keys, allowing users to listen to radio programs or music stored in mobile phones anytime, anywhere, to meet more entertainment needs.

▲NOKIA 5710 can check the remaining power of the Bluetooth headset, pairing status, and even prevent loss.

▲Although NOKIA 5710 has a built-in Facebook App, the interface and functions are very bright, and you can simply browse the latest news of Facebook friends.

▲NOKIA 5710 has built-in Opera mini browser, the web page is just like when the mobile phone first supported web browsing more than ten years ago. come online.





▲NOKIA 5710 not only has the classic gluttonous snake inside, but also adds a variety of interesting mini-games, so that friends who like to play games can experience more classic games.

postscript

Based on the above evaluation, I think the NOKIA 5710 XpressAudio is a mobile phone whose reenactment sentiment is far greater than its practicality! Not only does it completely reproduce all the elements of NOKIA XpressMusic, such as the black and red body, music shortcut keys, rich music equalizers, etc., but also adds innovative designs such as built-in Bluetooth headphones, plus very The price that is close to the people is indeed a cheap mobile phone with enough topicality. It is highly recommended for friends who are full of feelings for the early NOKIA to start the collection.

As for friends who want to buy it as a main machine, I personally do not recommend it, because it uses the Series 30+ semi-closed system and Unisoc T107​ processor, the logic of use is completely different from that of a smartphone. It is ok to use it as a work machine in a place where you cannot use a smartphone, or as a machine that you have bought and stored for a long time on the phone. On the contrary, if you want to use it as a main machine, it is recommended Still think carefully before making a decision.