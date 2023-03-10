smartphone manufacturer Nokia has its latest model in February, the Nokia G22 with QuickFix repair function, presented. At that time, no date was announced for the start of sales – now it can be on the Nokia website ordered become.

The Nokia G22 is a fairly affordable one mid-range smartphoneto have it for under 200 euros. It surprises with one repair functionwith which you can easily repair your cell phone yourself.

Here this introductory video to the model:

The specifications

The G22 weighs 195,23 Gramm and measures 165 x 76,19 Millimeterwhere the display has a size of 6.52 inches has, with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The refresh rate is 90 Hz and the brightness is 500 nits. The back of the smartphone consists of 100% recycled plastic. There are two colors to choose from: Lagoon Blue and Meteor Grey.

The model comes with a 8 MP front camera and one 50 MP main camera, one depth sensor, one Macro camera as well as night mode, tripod mode, AI portrait, OZO surround recording and 50 MP mode with HDR. You can also have your own watermark create.

Nokia attaches great importance sustainabilityso the manufacturer is collaborating this time iFixit together – a company that Reparaturkits and tools sold. With the right kit, the G22 should be easy to use repair yourself at least replacing the display or the battery should be possible without any problems.

When the product was presented, the start of sales was announced middle of March Scheduled for 2023 – now the time has come and the G22 can be on the Nokia website for the very low price of 199 euros.

