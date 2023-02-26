Nokia was one of the protagonists in the history of mobile telephony, and it presented very successful models at the Mobile World Congress. Purchased by Microsoft, then gradually disappeared from the market, it has returned for a few years, thanks to the Chinese HMD Global, currently owner of the brand. And in Barcelona, ​​even before the official start of the world‘s largest mobile phone exhibition, announced one of the first budget smartphones designed for self-repair.

And give Fewer but more expensive smartphones: how the mobile market is changing by Bruno Ruffilli

February 25, 2023



In its own way, this is also a historic step: other companies are already moving in this direction, starting with Samsung and Apple. And Barcelona has often discussed the FairPhone, a Dutch telephone that can be disassembled and upgraded, also distributed in Italy but always remained a niche choice also because it is more expensive than other competitors with similar characteristics. Instead the G22, which is an honest mid-range Android, costs 189 euros.

Made from recycled plastic, it has a 6.53-inch screen, good capacity battery, 50MP camera, memory up to 128GB. It comes with Android 12, but Nokia guarantees three years of monthly security updates and two operating system updates. The real novelty, however, is a return to the past: the back is removable, inside it is built in such a way as to allow the main components to be easily unscrewed and replaced, such as the battery, the screen and the charging port. In partnership with iFixit, HMD Global will make “quick fix” repair guides and original replacement parts available through iFixit specialists for five years, as well as affordable professional repair options.





Repair kits for the Nokia G22 are available for $5 at iFixit.com. Spare parts are available on iFixit.com at an average global price of 49.95 euros (the display), the battery for 24.95 euros and the charging port for 19.95 euros. If you perform a repair on a Nokia device using the parts, tools and guides indicated by iFixit, this – explains the company – will be considered authorized and will not affect the warranty.





However, HMD’s commitment goes further: “Starting with the Nokia G22, we will design and build smartphones that you can more easily repair from home”, reads the site. And, another important novelty, the company is planning to produce the next smartphones directly in Europe: perhaps geopolitics also counts on the choice, but the stated reasons are noble: to reduce the carbon footprint of locally sold devices and increase security, starting with a safety conscious industry device before moving on to consumer devices. “The Nokia brand has a proud history in the European market and with this move we continue to strengthen our position as Europe’s single largest smartphone supplier,” said Jean-Francois Baril, co-founder and chief executive officer of HMD Global.