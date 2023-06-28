HMD Globalthe phone company Nokiaannounced the second repairable smartphone directly from the user, the Nokia G42 5G in the So Purple variant. Thanks to the QuickFix function, you can replace the screen, charging port and battery yourself. Replacement parts and guides needed to carry out repairs will be provided by iFixit at affordable prices.

Nokia G42 5G, the new repairable smartphone is So Purple

According to global trend forecasting experts WSGN, the “Digital Lavender” will be the Color of the Year 2023: for this Nokia G42 arrives in the So Purple variant. The back of the device is made with the 65% recycled materials, and the packaging is made from a combination of FSC certified materials.

The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+and the Nokia G42 is equipped with a 50MP incorporating AI-based imaging algorithms. There is no shortage of Portrait mode, Night Mode. All of this can be viewed on the screen HD+ and 6.56″. Furthermore, thanks to theaudio OZO 3Dvideos will have clear and deep sound.

The battery of the Nokia G42 guarantees an autonomy that according to the brand it can last up to 3 days. Even after 800 full charge cycles, the battery will still retain 80% of its original capacity. This is approximately equivalent to four years of use without significant loss of performance.

It arrives with Android 13 and will receive constant updates thanks to 3 years of monthly security updates and 2 major software updates guaranteed.

As for prices, availability and accessories:

The Nokia G42 5G comes in color So Purple and in 6/128GB configurations, starting at 259 euro.

You can purchase a $5 repair kit at iFixit.com. Spare parts cost: Body from €24.95 Battery from €24.95 Screen from €49.95 Charging port from €24.95 The version So Grey del Nokia G42 5G will be available in the coming weeks. On the Nokia.com website you will find a plastic cover made with 100% recycled materials.

