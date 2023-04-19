Nokia T21 in the test: 250 euro tablet streams in full HD

HMD Global has improved here, so the Nokia T21 finally offers Widevine Level 1. The other innovations are limited. The design looks a bit more mature. Our tablet test shows how well the device performs and whether it can keep up with the competition from Samsung or Lenovo. Our top 10 shows other recommended devices: The best tablets 2023 up to 250 euros.

Design



Visually, the Nokia T21 looks a bit more “mature” than its predecessor, the Nokia T20 (test report). We almost find that a bit of a shame, because the T20 left a “refreshing” impression compared to the competition with its sea-green case and the strongly rounded corners.

The dark gray Nokia T21 looks much more sober. The case is made of metal and feels very high quality. There are no gaps, the pressure point of the keys is solid. Practical: The power button is on the short side, the volume rocker on the long one. So there is no risk of confusion, which accidentally puts the tablet into sleep mode when adjusting the volume.

The case has a dividing line on the back in the upper fifth, which is visually reminiscent of the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen (test report). HMD Global uses around 60 percent recycled materials. Rather untypical for a tablet: The case is at least protected against light splash water according to IP52. The camera is in a prominent elevation on the top right of the back. The dimensions (247.5 × 157.3 × 7.5 mm) are almost the same as the T20, as is the weight (465 g). This makes it a bit narrower in height compared to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (test report) with 16:10 and slightly smaller than the Lenovo Tab M10 3rd Gen (test report).

Display



Nothing has changed on the display. The resolution offers 2000 × 1200 pixels (Full HD+). The form factor is 15:9, like the predecessor. The viewing angle stability is given. The image quality of the IPS panel is decent, but has slight weaknesses in terms of contrast. This is particularly noticeable in dark film scenes when image details are no longer so easy to distinguish from the background. Colors also appear quite cool. But the competition in this price range doesn’t do much better.

The display is not particularly bright. We measured a maximum of 360 cd/m² with automatic brightness adjustment. If you want to watch a film with it outdoors, you definitely need a shady spot. The device is therefore designed more for the living room or bedroom. The same applies here: Lenovo or Samsung do not do better in this price range. The only positive exception in terms of brightness is the otherwise extremely lame Amazon Fire HD8 Plus (test report).

Camera



Inexpensive tablets usually carry a camera more as an alibi. This also applies to the Nokia T21. In contrast to smartphones, we do not attach such great importance to this feature. The main camera on the back offers 8 megapixels. The recordings are only worth seeing to a limited extent, the dynamic range and image details are modest, colors appear powerless. However, this is sufficient for occasional snapshots or for photographing a document.

The front camera is more relevant on a tablet. A lens with 8 megapixels is also used here, the predecessor had to be content with 5 megapixels. That’s more than many laptops. The image quality is sufficient to communicate with friends via Skype or Teams. Videos are possible up to Full HD at 30 frames per second (fps).

Nokia T21 – photo series Nokia T21 – photo series

hardware equipment



A Unisoc Tiger T612 is used as the drive – a processor that is popular with inexpensive tablets. The octa-core CPU (2x 1.80GHz ARM Cortex-A75 + 6x 1.80GHz ARM Cortex-A55) is not particularly fast. Minor delays can be noticed again and again, but without really being annoying. We measured 7500 points in PCmark’s “Work 3.0” benchmark – the predecessor with the T610 was marginally better. The result is roughly on the level of a smartphone up to 100 euros (best list). This is sufficient for streaming and surfing, but not fast. That’s fine for casual games. In graphically more demanding games, however, you should turn down the details, because the graphics performance is not exactly high, which is proven by 400 points in 3Dmark’s “Wild Life”.

RAM and internal memory hold 4/64 GB, but it shouldn’t be less. Tablets from Samsung or Lenovo usually offer 128 GB of storage capacity for the same price. An expansion with microSD cards is possible. Optionally there is a variant with LTE. For surfing at home, the tablet uses a maximum of Wifi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS are also on board. The T21 does not offer a fingerprint scanner, which is normal for the price. Unlocking by face is possible, but due to 2D technology it is not secure against attempted deception.

The sound of the stereo speakers can be heard in movies, but lacks volume for music. The tablet sounds too shrill at higher volumes. A USB-C slot with USB 2.0 is available as a connection, and there is also a slot for a 3.5 mm jack.

Software & Updates



The Nokia T21 runs Android 12. The security patch is from March 1st and is therefore up to date. HMD Global is reluctant to make major adjustments to the user interface, so you get almost stock Android with relatively little bloatware (Netflix, Spotify, Amazon). HMD Global promises two version updates and patches for three years. This is better than Lenovo, but Samsung offers updates for a longer period of time.

battery pack



The battery again has a capacity of 8200 mAh. In the battery test, the T21 achieved a runtime of around nine hours in simulated operation with a display brightness of 200 cd/m². This is on par with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (test report), but the predecessor lasted an hour longer in the benchmark. The slightly slower Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen managed almost eleven hours (test report). “For reasons of sustainability” there is no power adapter, only a charging cable with connectors for USB-A and USB-C. The device can use a maximum of 18 watts for charging, but it does not support wireless charging.

Preis



The WLAN-only version of the Nokia T21 has an RRP of 249 euros. Gomibo already has the tablet for 236 euros, it is currently sold out there. The LTE version is available from Computer Universe from 267 euros.

Conclusion

